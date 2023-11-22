Bet on NFL Thanksgiving Football in ALL Canada provinces by using the featured Canada sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in free bets.



This Thursday’s NFL Thanksgiving Day games are full of history and tradition. We have three exciting match-ups to look forward to including Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – Bodog – you can bet on the NFL Thanksgiving football games in ALL Canada provinces.

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving In ALL Canada Provinces



Betting on NFL in Canada with Bodog is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be directed to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and privately.

2. Deposit Into Your Bodog Account

Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select one of the many deposit options – and add some money to your account. In order to make full use of their $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your NFL Thanksgiving Bets



Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘American Football’, then ‘NFL’ tab which will take you to a page with all the NFL Thanksgiving Day games on, including the primetime game – Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers.

Find a game you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular betting markets which allow you to bet on a range of different markets such as the moneyline, spread and over/under total points.

Once you’ve found a team or selection to back – click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just simply click ‘place bet’.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: American Football Betting With Bodog

There are lots of betting options for NFL Thanksgiving – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our Seahawks vs 49ers predictions and picks here for example.

Moneyline Betting

NFL Week 12 gets going with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day games including Seahawks vs 49ers on primetime. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the 49ers are the big favourites to win at -350, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $28.57 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Seahawks at +270 will profit $275.

Seattle Seahawks +275

San Francisco 49ers -350

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with Bovada sits at 43 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 43 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 43 points will profit $90.91.

Over 43 -110

Under 43 -110

Handicap Betting

With the primetime Thanksgiving game looking a bit one-sided and the 49ers the hot favorites, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favoured but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Seahawks with a +7.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.91.

Seattle Seahawks (+7.0) -110

San Francisco 49ers (-7.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.