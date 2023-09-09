American Football

How To Bet On NFL Sunday In USA With BetOnline

Olly Taliku
The 2023/24 NFL season is finally upon us, and this weekend football fans all around the world will be treated to an action packed opening NFL Sunday with 26 teams in action across the country. Here at SportsLens, we have all the information you need to bet on this Sunday’s action in the USA with BetOnline.

Plus, if that’s not enough – it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as BetOnline will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On NFL Sunday With BetOnline (50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000)

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Sunday wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Betting This Sunday?

BetOnline is popular pick for NFL bettors that has built up a trusting reputation in the USA for two decades now.

They offer all the main NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on the beginning of the 2023/24 season from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline also has in place a lucrative welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000.

Meaning – if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

There are also many BetOnline NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you snapping up the best NFL offers long after joining.

Including a 25% reload bonus on future deposits, NFL contests to play and you can even be rewarded for referring your own friends to BetOnline.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

How To Bet On The NFL This Sunday With BetOnline

Once you’ve joined up with BetOnline, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Head to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with BetOnline
  • Sit back and enjoy the action this weekend

NFL Sunday Betting Options in US with BetOnline

Right from the first kick of the opening NFL game this Sunday – to the last score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be filled with all the highs and lows we’ve come to expect over the years.

Backed up with last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a game to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in a football classic.

Can Kansas, who have made three of the last four Super Bowls, go all the way again?

So, if you’re looking to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with BetOnline, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you need.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

A Wide Range Of NFL Markets at BetOnline

Yes, there are a big range of more detailed bets too at BetOnline, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to explore.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to land.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl outright winners.

Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
