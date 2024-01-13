American Football

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In California

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card games in California, or ANY US State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in free bets.

This weekend sees the playoffs begin with the Wild Card round, featuring: Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions vs LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetOnline – you can bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card football games in any areas that still might have restrictions on gambling.

Best California Betting Site For NFL Playoff Wild Card Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% deposit bonus)

BetOnline is our top featured US sports betting site for NFL. Just click below open an account and you can then claim their $1000 free bet with their 50% deposit welcome bonus.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card Games In California

Betting on NFL in California or ANY US state with BetOnline is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1. Open Your BetOnline Account

Click above and join BetOnline. Find the green ‘Join’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your date of birth, name and email address – which is all stored 100% securely and safely.

2. Deposit Into Your BetOnline Account

Log into your new BetOnline account and head to the deposit button. Select a deposit payment method and then make your first deposit, which will qualify for their 50% welcome bonus.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000, but smaller outlays will still get you a 50% bonus – even a $100 deposit will land you a $50 free bet.

BetOnline accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Person2Person.

3. Place Your NFL Playoff Wild Card Bets

Click on the ‘sportsbooks’ on the BetOnline site and then find the ‘American Football’ section.

Pick ‘NFL’ and then select the bet you want to place from the many markets on offer – these include the moneyline, spread or over/under betting.

We’ve listed a few examples further down the page.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip, where you can add a stake, and this will then show you any potential winnings at those odds.

Once decided on your bet – just click ‘place bet’.

NFL Playoff Wild Card Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

There are lots of betting options for the NFL Playoff Wild Card games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our Browns vs Texans predictions and picks here for example.

Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Wild Card round sees the Cleveland Browns travel to face the Houston Texans. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Browns are slight favourites to win at -150, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $66.66 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Texans at +125 will profit $125.

  • Cleveland Browns -150
  • Houston Texans +125

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 43.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 43.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 43.5 points will profit $90.91.

  • Over 43.5 -110
  • Under 43.5 -110

Handicap Betting

With the second Wild Card game of the playoffs looking extremely close, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Texans with a +2.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

  • Cleveland Browns (-2.0) -110
  • Houston Texans (+2.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

