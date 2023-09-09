NFL

How to Bet on NFL Player Props Using Bovada

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
How to Bet on NFL Player Props
How to Bet on NFL Player Props

The season is in full swing after a fascinating opener on Thursday, and we are on hand to spotlight one of the most popular avenues for keen bettors. See our guide below on how to bet on NFL player props.

How To Claim a Free Bet to Use On NFL Player Props At Bovada

Bovada are offering using the chance to claim $750 worth of NFL free bets ready for a stacked Sunday line-up, which is sure to come in handy when placing your player prop bets.

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit up to $1,000 receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Get $750 in NFL free bets
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Player Prop Bets With Bovada

Using Bovada as our sportsbook pick ahead of the first Sunday of NFL season, you can begin placing your player props by following the guide below.

  • Find the NFL markets
  • Find your chosen game
  • Select your NFL player prop and how much you want to wager
  • Place your player prop bet

Pros to Using Bovada

  • Big emphasis on NFL betting
  • Traditional and niche betting options available
  • Deep NFL player prop markets available, as well as ‘player duels’ market
  • No KYC checks
  • Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of experience online

Cons to Using Bovada

  • Fees for certain debit/credit card deposits.

NFL Player Prop Betting Options at Bovada

With Bovada, there is no shortage of options with which to expend your newly awarded bonus.

Particularly when it comes to NFL player prop betting, customers can expect to wager on markets such as passing yards, touchdowns, sacks among others.

You will also be able to combine selections in order to make a parlay, meaning you can boost your odds and your potential winnings if you are feeling confident on more than one player prop.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
How to Bet on NFL Player Props
NFL

LATEST How to Bet on NFL Player Props Using Bovada

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
bears.packers
NFL
Bears vs Packers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Packers Look For Ninth Straight Victory Over Bears
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h

The opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our…

rams seahawks 1
NFL
Seahawks vs Rams Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Seahawks To Dominate In One-Sided Encounter
Author image Louis Fargher  •  4h

To the excitement of NFL lovers across the nation, the opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for…

broncos raiders
NFL
Broncos vs Raiders Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Broncos To Start Strongly In Opening Fixture
Author image Louis Fargher  •  4h
titans 1
NFL
Saints vs Titans Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Derek Carr To Shine On Saints Debut
Author image Louis Fargher  •  5h
nfl money NEW
NFL
NFL Free Bets For Week One: Best Football Sportsbook Betting Offers For Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 7 2023
49ers
NFL
Steelers vs 49ers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Back A High Scoring Affair On Historic Steelers Opener
Author image Louis Fargher  •  6h
Arrow to top