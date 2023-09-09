How to Bet on NFL Player Props Using Bovada

The season is in full swing after a fascinating opener on Thursday, and we are on hand to spotlight one of the most popular avenues for keen bettors. See our guide below on how to bet on NFL player props.
How To Claim a Free Bet to Use On NFL Player Props At Bovada
Bovada are offering using the chance to claim $750 worth of NFL free bets ready for a stacked Sunday line-up, which is sure to come in handy when placing your player prop bets.
- Click to register with Bovada
- Deposit up to $1,000 receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Get $750 in NFL free bets
How To Bet On NFL Player Prop Bets With Bovada
Using Bovada as our sportsbook pick ahead of the first Sunday of NFL season, you can begin placing your player props by following the guide below.
- Find the NFL markets
- Find your chosen game
- Select your NFL player prop and how much you want to wager
- Place your player prop bet
Pros to Using Bovada
- Big emphasis on NFL betting
- Traditional and niche betting options available
- Deep NFL player prop markets available, as well as ‘player duels’ market
- No KYC checks
- Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of experience online
Cons to Using Bovada
- Fees for certain debit/credit card deposits.
NFL Player Prop Betting Options at Bovada
With Bovada, there is no shortage of options with which to expend your newly awarded bonus.
Particularly when it comes to NFL player prop betting, customers can expect to wager on markets such as passing yards, touchdowns, sacks among others.
You will also be able to combine selections in order to make a parlay, meaning you can boost your odds and your potential winnings if you are feeling confident on more than one player prop.
