How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football In Texas – Cowboys vs Chargers

Andy Newton
The NFL week 6 Monday Night Football sees the Dallas Cowboys on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium and you can bet on the game in Texas with our recommended sports betting site.

Dallas and the Chargers have played 12 times in the past and it’s the Cowboys that have the slight edge 7-5 in the series, but who will come out on top today?

If betting still isn’t permitted in your state or area, you can also still bet on Cowboys vs Chargers in Texas (and ANY US State) with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed below.

Best NFL Monday Night Football Betting Site

Trusted betting site Bovada is our top pick sportsbook for NFL Monday Night Football betting. Just click below to join and this will also get you up to $750 in betting offers, which can then be used for Cowboys vs Chargers betting.

How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football

Betting on NFL MNF in Texas is easy which is shown in these quick steps below.

1. Join Bovada Here

Click above and then click on the ‘Join Now’ button when on the Bovada site. Then enter some personal details that includes your email address, date of birth and name.

2. Deposit Funds Into Your New Bovada Account

Find the deposit button within the Bovada account and choose a deposit payment option and then an amount. To get the full $750 in free bets, you will need to deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller initial outlay will also qualify you for their bonus.

Bovada will accept payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Cowboys vs Chargers Bets For NFL MNF

Click on the Bovada ‘NFL’ section which populate a list of matches being played today or in the near future.

Find the ‘Cowboys vs Chargers’ MNF match and click on this. Then select a bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the popular moneyline, spread, over/under, player props and same game parlays – we’ve listed a few examples at the bottom of this page.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip where you can enter your stake (or risk) with the profit and winnings also calculated. Once you are happy simply click ‘Place Bet’.

Cowboys vs Chargers Odds

There are several Cowboys vs Chargers betting options for the NFL MNF this evening – see below some of the most popular.

Moneyline Betting

The five-time Super Bowl winners, the Dallas Cowboys are the slight betting favorites to win the match at -130 with a $100 bet on them returning a $76.92 profit. Or, if you think the Chargers will make use of home advantage, a $100 bet on them at +110 would return $110.00.

  • Dallas Cowboys -130
  • LA Chargers +110

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on the total points scored in a match. You can bet on Over 51 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 51 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

Here, you just have to pick if there will be more or less than 51 points scored in the Cowboys vs Chargers game.

  • Over 51 -110
  • Under 51 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Cowboys the slight favorites in the moneyline betting, another betting option is the handicap market – which would give the Chargers a 2-points start before a ball has been kicked. A $100 bet on the Chargers with a 2pt start would profit $90.91

  • LA Chargers (+ 2) – 110
  • Dallas Cowboys (- 2) -110

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top