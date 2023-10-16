American Football

How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football In California – Cowboys vs Chargers

Andy Newton
Find out how to bet on NFL Monday Night football in California today as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium, plus there is up to $750 in NFL free bets to claim.

The last time the Cowboys and Chargers met in LA resulted in a 20-17 win for Dallas – will it be more of the same in tonight’s Monday Night Football, or will Los Angeles make their home advantage pay off?

Plus, if betting still isn’t allowed in your area or state, you can also still bet on Cowboys vs Chargers in California (or ANY US State) with our recommended offshore sportsbook below.

Bovada is the top sportsbook for NFL Monday Night Football betting as the Cowboys travel to the Chargers. Just click below to sign-up and this can also get you up to $750 in betting offers to use on the game.

How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football

Placing bets on NFL MNF in California can be done, despite the state yet allowing betting. We can show you how in these quick steps below.

1. Sign-up with Bovada Here

Click above to join and then find the ‘Join Now’ button when on the Bovada site. Next just enter some personal details that include your email address, date of birth and name – this will create your account.

2. Deposit Funds Into Your New Bovada Account

Look for the deposit button within the Bovada account, pick a deposit payment option and then the amount you want to fund your new account with. To get the full $750 in free bets, you will have to deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller initial outlay will also qualify for the Bovada bonus.

Bovada also accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Cowboys vs Chargers Bets For NFL MNF

Click on the Bovada ‘NFL’ section which will show all the upcoming NFL matches.

Find the ‘Cowboys vs Chargers’ MNF game and click on this. Then select a bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including these examples – moneyline, spread, over/under, player props and same game parlays – we’ve listed a few examples on how you can bet on these markets below.

Your chosen bet will then be added to a betslip where you can enter your stake (or risk) with the profit and winnings also calculated. It’s then just a case of clicking ‘Place Bet’.

Cowboys vs Chargers Odds

There are many Cowboys vs Chargers betting options for the NFL MNF tonight – some of the most popular ones are listed below.

Moneyline Betting

The Dallas Cowboys are the betting favorites to win the match at -130 with a $100 bet on them returning a $76.92 profit. Or, if you feel the Chargers can make home advantage pay off, then a $100 bet on them at +110 would return $110.00.

  • Dallas Cowboys -130
  • LA Chargers +110

Over/Under

The over/under market surrounds the total points scored in a match. You can bet on Over 51 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 51 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

In short, you just need to decide if there will be more or less than 51 points scored in the Cowboys vs Chargers match (both teams).

  • Over 51 -110
  • Under 51 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Cowboys the slight betting favorites in the moneyline market, another betting option is the handicap spread – which would give the Chargers a 2-points start before the game has started. A $100 bet on the Chargers with a 2pt lead would profit $90.91

  • LA Chargers (+ 2) – 110
  • Dallas Cowboys (- 2) -110

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

Arrow to top