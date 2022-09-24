Countries
How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

nfl amerikanskfotbal generisk

Using our exclusive promo code INSIDERS, you can claim free bets for use on the NFL. Here is a guide of how to bet on the NFL in Ontario and the best sports betting sites to use your bonuses.

How To Bet On The NFL in Ontario

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NFL in Ontario

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For The NFL 2022

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

The Best Betting Sites In Ontario For NFL Betting

BOVADA – Up To $750 In NFL Free Bets

How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Week 3 of the NFL. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some NFL action.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NFL Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In NFL Free Bets

How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NFL. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the NFL.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

BETONLINE – $1000 In NFL Free Bets Available

How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available for Week 3. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet
