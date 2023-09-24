How To Bet On The NFL In Hawaii – HI Sports Betting Sites

Week 3 of the 2023/24 NFL season is almost upon us and football fans looking to bet from Hawaii need look no further, as we have all of the best HI NFL betting sites for you.
Top 8 Hawaii Sports Betting Sites For NFL
The Best Hawaii Sports Betting Sites For NFL Listed
If you want to know how to bet on the NFL from Hawaii, then read on for all the different gambling options you can choose, as well as where to find the best odds and sensational welcome offers, including hundreds of dollars in free bets.
- BetOnline – No1 for NFL betting in Hawaii with $1000 welcome offer
- Everygame – Great NFL promotions for new and existing customers
- BetNow – Great NFL market coverage including player props
- Bovada – Best Hawaii sportsbook for crypto deposits
- MyBookie – Easy-to-use sportsbook for live NFL betting
- BetUS – NFL same game parlay experts with a generous welcome offer
- Sportsbetting.ag – Solid platform for those looking for best NFL odds
- JazzSports – Offers for new and existing customers for NFL betting
How To Bet On NFL In Hawaii
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Best Hawaii Sports Betting Offers For NFL Reviewed
To help you decide where to wager your money to get the best value in your NFL betting, we’ll now take an in-depth look at the top eight Hawaii sports betting sites so you know what to expect when you’re signing up.
1. BetOnline – Huge welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets for NFL betting
BetOnline tops our rankings of Hawaii sports betting sites and it’s not hard to see why. They tick every box in terms of value, accessibility, quality and experience. BetOnline have all your NFL betting needs covered and then some.
NFL Sports Betting
The ability to bet on the go is a vital weapon in the armoury of sports bettors, whether they’re a serious one or casual, and BetOnline understands that. They have a fully mobile-optimized site that will work seamlessly with any browser and device of your choosing.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
Signing-up for BetOnline is also signing-up for up to $1000 in free bets. Simply register a new account and make your first deposit (minimum $55). You will then receive 50% of it back in free bets. The offer is completely compatible with mobile devices too for added convenience.
What We Like
- Outstanding welcome bonus
- Highly responsive customer service
- Comprehensive NFL market coverage
- Tough-to-beat odds
- Many different banking options
What We Don’t
- Credit/debit card processing fees on deposits
- Fiat withdrawals not the quickest
2. Everygame – Vastly experienced and attractive NFL offers for both new and existing customers
Legend has it that Everygame took the first ever online sports bet, and that really underlines how long they have been doing this. That vast experience has been leveraged into knowing how to look after their customers, which they do with some really generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.
NFL Sports Betting
Most NFL sports betting is done on the go now, so sites need to make sure their platform is compatible with all devices. Everygame do that masterfully, meaning you can place your NFL bets, collect your winnings and manage your account from your handheld device no matter where you are.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
Everygame haven’t thrived this long in the industry without knowing how to turn heads with welcome bonuses. Deposit up to $500 and you will receive a 100% bonus in free bets. The offers continue once you’re a member through reloads and cashbacks too.
What We Like
- Up to $500 in free bets when you sign up
- Proven and established reputation for quality
- Huge array of sports markets
- Highly competitive odds
- Superb 24/7 customer support
What We Don’t
- Fees on some withdrawals
- Not the most intuitive interface
3. BetNow – Leader in early lines and betting analysis tools
We often use ‘sports betting’ as a general term although the reality is that there are many different nuances within it. Some, for example, love to pour over the statistics and get in early, and if you are one of those people then BetNow will be an incredibly attractive option for you.
NFL Sports Betting
You don’t need to be tied to your desktop to bet with BetNow. The mobile site is compatible with, and optimized for, iOS and Android devices with full accessibility. That makes betting on the move incredibly easy.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
When you register at BetNow you will immediately get the chance to claim up to $1000 in completely free NFL bets. You will get a 100% welcome bonus from as little as a $20 initial deposit, as well as ongoing promotions and a monthly 2% losses rebate.
What We Like
- Welcome offer that benefits all budgets
- Great statistical analysis tools
- Early betting lines
- High-quality 24/7 customer support
- Sportsbook rebate bonus
What We Don’t
- Payouts could be quicker
- No NFL live streaming
4. Bovada – Great props bet builder and tailored welcome bonuses
Bovada does everything well, but it is especially good if you love your NFL prop bets. That is backed up by some of the best odds you will find, as well as welcome bonuses that are tailored for both fiat and cryptocurrency customers.
NFL Sports Betting
If you are not betting on the go nowadays then you are not taking advantage of every edge available to you. Bovada know and recognise that and have responded by making their site fully mobile-optimized so you can access your account and manage it from your handheld device.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
New Bovada customers can look forward to a welcome bonus no matter what their preferred deposit method. Cryptocurrency users will get a 75% deposit match up to $750, while non-crypto customers can look forward to 50% up to $250. There are also regular reloads and casino promotions such as free spins.
What We Like
- Multi tailored welcome offers
- Small minimums for bet sizes so all budgets are supported
- Quick payouts
- Comprehensive 24/7 customer care
- Modern and intuitive interface
What We Don’t
- Not the best for early lines
- Not as many ongoing promotions as others
5. MyBookie – Great choice for live bettors with generous welcome offers
If live betting is something you enjoy doing with the NFL, then you should certainly check out MyBookie. It’s a very solid all-rounder with attractive welcome offers as well, but their live betting is what really shines.
NFL Sports Betting
The majority of sports bets nowadays are placed on mobile devices, so gamblers need to know they can access their account seamlessly wherever they are. MyBookie manage that with a mobile-optimized site that makes NFL betting in Hawaii an absolute doddle.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
New customers are certainly rewarded for giving MyBookie a try. Make your initial deposit and you will receive 50% back in free bets to use on the NFL or any other sport you choose up the value of $1000. You will need to deposit $50 to qualify for the offer, though.
What We Like
- Extremely generous welcome offer
- Comprehensive NFL market coverage
- Live streaming
- Regular promotions and reloads
- Solid mobile platform
What We Don’t
- Limited withdrawal methods
- Payout times could be faster
6. BetUS – Impressive parlay bet builder and casino bonus incentive
If you love to consolidate your NFL predictions into one parlay bet, then BetUS will likely impress. Their parlay bet builder is better than most and can give a customer a real edge compared to other sportsbooks. When you factor in an in-built casino bonus into their welcome offer, it’s easy to see how BetUS turns heads.
NFL Sports Betting
Modern sportsbooks have to be easy to access on the go, and BetUS really deliver in this regard. They make sure Hawaii NFL sports bettors can access and manage their account whenever they choose and on whichever device they use.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
New users at BetUS can get themselves up to $2500 in free bets. That is a 100% deposit bonus, and that alone would be enough to blow many rivals out of the water. However, they throw in an added 25% to be used on casino on top as well.
What We Like
- Huge $2,500 welcome offer
- Built-in casino bonus
- Additional welcome offer for crypto users
- Impressive mobile optimization
- Quality NFL parlay bet builder
What We Don’t
- Chunky rollover requirements
- Lack of search function
7. Sportsbetting.ag – NFL player prop bets specialists and wide market coverage
For many sports bettors, the way in which true experts in the sport show off their NFL knowledge is in player prop bets. That’s a tough argument with which to argue, and they are certainly among the toughest markets to crack. If you can, though, Sportsbetting.ag could be your best chance of maximizing your winnings.
NFL Sports Betting
Hawaii sports bettors know the importance of gambling on the go and Sportsbetting.ag recognize it too. That’s why they have ensured their site is fully optimized for all the major mobile devices meaning you can manage all your NFL bets wherever you are.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
When you register a new account with Sportsbetting.ag you could get yourself up to $1000 in free bets. Make your first deposit and they will give you a 50% bonus on it, and then top it up with additional promotions such as casino offers and reloads.
What We Like
- Leading platform for NFL player prop bets
- Fast payouts
- Extensive cryptocurrency options
- Competitive NFL odds
- Generous welcome offers
What We Don’t
- High rollover requirements on bonuses
- Some promotions come with high deposit requirements
8. Jazz Sports – Excellent NFL betting all-rounder with highly intuitive interface
They say there is no greater art form than something complicated being done simply, and if so then Jazz Sports is a veritable masterpiece. Jazz Sports aim to take the complexity out of sports betting and, while they may not offer quite as many markets as other sportsbooks, what they do provide they do so with real quality.
NFL Sports Betting
Mobile sports betting is essential to the modern gambler and Jazz Sports caters to that need by serving up a highly optimized site that puts your account at your fingertips wherever you may be. It is compatible with both iOS and Android and should make managing your account on the go exceptionally easy.
Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL
Jazz Sports go above and beyond to welcome new customers with a 200% bonus on your first deposit. Just register an account, make a deposit and enjoy placing all the free NFL bets you receive.
What We Like
- Easy to understand and intuitive platform
- Massive welcome bonus
- Separate offer for crypto users
- 24/7 customer support
- Regular promotions and reloads for existing customers
What We Don’t
- Poor multi-language support
- Not as many withdrawal and deposit options as others
Latest Hawaii Sports Betting Update
Sports betting is still under debate in state, but Hawaii bettors have several options when it comes to NFL betting at the regulated offshore sportsbooks on our list.
In fact, the Hawaii sports betting sites we have recommended offer the best all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets that the normal bookies can’t match anyway.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your wagers, then these Hawaii NFL betting sites are where you’ll find it.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Hawaii
Below we have listed the main markets that most bettors target when wagering on the NFL. If you’re interested in joining the scene and learning how to bet on NFL in Hawaii 2023, look no further.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most popular NFL bet and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if the New York Jets are +8.5 against the Dallas Cowboys who are -8.5, then the Jets must either win the game or not lose by more than 9 points. The Cowboys would win if they won the game by 9 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Jets at +300 to beat the Cowboys. If the Jets win, your bet wins, if the Cowboys win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 35 at -115 and Under 35 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 35 and the game has over 35 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 35 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 35 and the game has under 35 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 35 then your bet loses.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game.
For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.
Game Prop Bets
Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same Game Parlays
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.
You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example.
A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.
NFL Futures
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer