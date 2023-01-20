Site News

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In South Carolina | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen 122822
Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen 122822
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

South Carolina NFL fans can get a Free Bet on the divisional round that starts this weekend. Here is how to claim.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1000 on 2023 NFL divisional round if you are in South Carolina this weekend:

How to claim:

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on 2023 NFL divisional round in South Carolina

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

How To Bet on 2023 NFL Divisional Round in South Carolina

South Carolina sports betting fans have a number of regulated betting options for the NFL. However, there are various advantages to betting with offshore sportsbooks. These are:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Can bet with crypto.

This weekend, the NFC and AFC will have their respective championship finalists confirmed after the divisional round and the offshore sportsbooks have free bets available for all South Carolina bettors.

Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 2023 NFL divisional round:

  • Joe Burrow Passing Yards Over 278.5 @ -110
  • San Francisco 49ers -4 @ -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs -9 @ -110
  • Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards Over 51.5 @ -110
  • New York Giants +7.5 @ -110

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of  Friday January 20th.

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
stefondiggs slapfight square
Site News

LATEST Watch As NFL Star Stefon Diggs Hilariously Reacts To Power Slap

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 19 2023
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money
Site News
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money: Over 3% Increase Will See Players Earn More Than Ever Before in Melbourne
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h

The first Grand Slam is well underway in Melbourne as the second round matches conclude on Thursday, and with even first round losers earning over $70,000, we are taking a…

Jefferson
Site News
Vikings Expected to Engage In Extension Talks With Justin Jefferson
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 19 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to engage in contract extension talks with their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.    The Vikings and Pro Bowl WR Justin Jefferson are expected to…

1237554358.0
Site News
Spurs want 2 1st-round picks for Celtics target Poeltl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2023
tfqsdfxlhdgqf44qjdof
Site News
Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Squad Value Comparison: Bills Wage Bill $50m More Than Bengals
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2023
Divisional Round
Site News
NFL Divisional Round: Which Franchise Has the Most Divisional Round Wins?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 17 2023
Fmns4QSXgDAXotK
Site News
Twitter reacts to Jordan Jayson Tatum ‘JT1’ sneaker
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023
Arrow to top