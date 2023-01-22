Site News

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Joe Lyons
2 min read
joe burrow has dominated recently and we should talk about it
North Carolina NFL fans can get a Free Bet on the divisional round that starts this weekend. Here is how to claim.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1000 on 2023 NFL divisional round if you are in North Carolina this weekend:

How to claim:

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on 2023 NFL divisional round in North Carolina

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

How To Bet on 2023 NFL Divisional Round in North Carolina

North Carolina sports betting fans have a number of regulated betting options for the NFL. However, there are various advantages to betting with offshore sportsbooks. These are:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Can bet with crypto.

This weekend the biggest matches include Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars, and the offshore sportsbooks have free bets available for all North Carolina bettors.

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 2023 NFL divisional round:

  • Joe Burrow Passing Yards Over 278.5 @ -110
  • Josh Allen Passing Yards Over 275.5 @ -110
  • Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 TD passes @ -110
  • Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards Over 51.5 @ -110
  • AJ Brown Receiving Yards Over 71.5 @ -115

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of  January 22nd.

NFL Related Content

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top