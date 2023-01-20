American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
NFL wild card Nevada
NFL wild card Nevada
Featured below are our pick of the best Nevada sports betting sites ahead of the NFL Divisional Round weekend along with several free bet offers.

Unlock a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline’s new customer offer to get your NFL betting started in Nevada for the Divisional Round – see below.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Have your personal details handy to register an account
  3. An initial deposit of $55 or more is needed to redeem the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start exploring the NFL Divisional Round weekend markets in Nevada

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Nevada

Nevada sports betting enthusiasts will be able to chose from a host of sites, but using our offshore sportsbooks come with several advantages:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • Winnings aren’t subject to tax
  • Crypto is accepted

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 NFL Divisional Round Best Bets

  • Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
  • Kansas City Chiefs -9 vs Jaguars @ -110
  • AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
  • Eagles vs Giants Under 47.5 Points @ -107

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of  Friday January 20th.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
