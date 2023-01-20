American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Michigan | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
NFL divisional round in Michigan
With these Michigan sports betting sites, you can use free bets to bet on the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.

Instructions on how to get a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline, our pick among Michigan sports betting sites can be found immediately below

  1. Click to Register HERE with BetOnline
  2. Register an account by filling out the sign up form
  3. Transfer over an initial minimum deposit of $55 or higher
  4. Bet on the NFL Divisional Round in Michigan

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Michigan

BetOnline is an offshore sportsbook which comes with a variety of its own unique benefits for Michigan sports betting fans ahead of the NFL Divisional Round:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • More comprehensive prop markets and better lines
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • Winnings aren’t taxed
  • Crypto is accepted

2023 NFL Divisional Round Best Bets

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 2023 NFL divisional round:

  • Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
  • Buffalo Bills -5.5 vs Bengals @ -112
  • AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
  • Jaguars vs Chiefs Over 52 Points @ -110

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of  Friday January 20th.

Leading Michigan Sports Betting Sites for NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

