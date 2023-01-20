How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Michigan | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

With these Michigan sports betting sites, you can use free bets to bet on the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.
Instructions on how to get a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline, our pick among Michigan sports betting sites can be found immediately below
- Click to Register HERE with BetOnline
- Register an account by filling out the sign up form
- Transfer over an initial minimum deposit of $55 or higher
- Bet on the NFL Divisional Round in Michigan
How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Michigan
BetOnline is an offshore sportsbook which comes with a variety of its own unique benefits for Michigan sports betting fans ahead of the NFL Divisional Round:
- No KYC or credit checks
- More comprehensive prop markets and better lines
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- Winnings aren’t taxed
- Crypto is accepted
2023 NFL Divisional Round Best Bets
Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 2023 NFL divisional round:
- Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
- Buffalo Bills -5.5 vs Bengals @ -112
- AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
- Jaguars vs Chiefs Over 52 Points @ -110
For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline
*UPDATE – All odds correct as of Friday January 20th.
Leading Michigan Sports Betting Sites for NFL Divisional Round
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply
