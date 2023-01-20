American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
NFL Divisional Round Illinois
See below on how to bet on the NFL Divisional Round weekend in Illinois while claiming some generous new customer offers.

With our pick among Illinois sports betting sites you can redeem a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline to use on the Divisional Round action.

See below to begin your NFL betting for this weekend.

  1. Click to Register HERE with BetOnline
  2. Become a member by creating a betting account
  3. Transfer an initial deposit of $55 or more
  4. Bet on the NFL Divisional Round weekend in Illinois

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Illinois

For the Divisional Round weekend you can expect to find a whole host of benefits to using offshore sportsbooks.

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • Winnings aren’t subject to tax
  • Crypto is accepted

Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for NFL Divisional Round

2023 NFL Divisional Round Best Bets

  • Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
  • Buffalo Bills -5.5 vs Bengals @ -112
  • AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
  • Eagles vs Giants Under 47.5 Points @ -107

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of  Friday January 20th.

Related NFL Content

Arrow to top