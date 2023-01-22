American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Georgia | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
2 min read
49ers vs Seahawks
Georgia NFL fans can get a Free Bet on the divisional round that starts this weekend. Here is how to claim.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1000 on 2023 NFL divisional round if you are in Georgia this weekend:

How to claim:

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on 2023 NFL divisional round in Georgia

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

How To Bet on 2023 NFL Divisional Round in Georgia

Georgia sports betting fans have a number of regulated betting options for the NFL. However, there are various advantages to betting with offshore sportsbooks. These are:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Can bet with crypto.

This weekend, the NFC and AFC will have their respective championship finalists confirmed after the divisional round and the offshore sportsbooks have free bets available for all Georgia bettors.

Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Divisional Round

2023 NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 2023 NFL divisional round:

  • Joe Burrow Passing Yards Over 278.5 @ -110
  • San Francisco 49ers -4 @ -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs -9 @ -110
  • Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards Over 51.5 @ -110
  • New York Giants +7.5 @ -110

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of January 22nd.

Twitter
Arrow to top