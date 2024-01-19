Betting

How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
4 min read
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Florida
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Florida

Take your pick from a fascinating four-game slate this weekend, as we put together a guide showing you how to bet on the NFL Divisional round in Florida, all the while enjoying flexible wagering with a sportsbook bonus.

It’s crunch-time in the postseason as eight teams prepare to battle it out for a spot in the Conference Championship games at the end of January.

In the past, this stage of the postseason round has thrown up some of the league’s most memorable moments, and you can compliment your viewing as we show you how to bet on NFL Divisional games in Florida across the weekend.

Using SportsLens’ pick of the best FL sportsbooks, state residents are able to wager in spite of current restrictions using BetOnline.

Our research team landed on them as the best offshore sportsbook for NFL betting, and the nature of their site allows anyone across the US to make an account.

Best Florida Betting Site For NFL Divisional Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Find details of BetOnline’s welcome bonus below by clicking link – we have also outlined how to begin betting in a few simple steps.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Divisional Games In Florida

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

As mentioned, BetOnline operate offshore, meaning they have thousands of users across the US in states just like Florida where traditional sites are not yet allowed to operate.

Head over to BetOnline ahead of the weekend’s games by clicking above – this will send you to their sign-up page.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

Whether you prefer to use traditional payment methods – or you intend to use BetOnline’s Bitcoin betting capabilities – an initial deposit is required to unlock the bonus.

Their sportsbook promo is a 50% match on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $1,000 – this would, therefore, require a first deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: Minimum deposit of $55 required.

3. Wager on NFL Divisional Round Games

Equipped with your sportsbook bonus, you now begin exploring BetOnline’s NFL markets.

They can be found by flicking through the main menu tool – it should be one of the first options you see.

Find the game you want to wager on, pick your bet and place it with your chosen stake.

NFL Divisional Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

Our team of writers have put together their Divisional round predictions and picks if you are in need of some inspiration – we have also listed some of the popular betting options NFL fans typically gravitate towards.

Moneyline Betting

Taking the Divisional round weekend as an example. As per NFL betting sites the Baltimore Ravens are fancied to beat the Texans in the opening game, and are priced at at -425.

A moneyline bet means you are simply picking the winner of a given game – in this case, the Ravens would offer little value as heavy favorites.

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks themselves, who predict whether the game will above or below a certain amount of points.

For example, say the spread is set at 40 points – selecting the ‘over’ would be predicting the game to surpass that points total, and vice versa.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting hands the given favorite of a game a points disadvantage. In the context of the NFL Divisional round, the largest spread deficit is between the 49ers and the Packers on Saturday.

Essentially, the Packers as heavy underdogs have been handed a 10-point head-start at odds of -110, so you are betting on them to ‘cover the spread.’

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
