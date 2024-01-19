SportsLens have sifted through a host of CA sports betting sites ahead of this weekend’s postseason slate. See below for an exhaustive guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional round games in California, whilst making full use of a worthwhile sportsbook bonus.

The NFL Divisional round signals another reminder of just how close we are to the season’s climax, with eight teams in action across Saturday and Sunday. Years gone-by have typically thrown up some memorable encounters, so the anticipation is palpable.

Using our pick of the best CA sports betting sites – BetOnline – this walkthrough will show you how to bet on NFL Divisional round games in California across the weekend.

BetOnline are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks in the industry having been operational for the better part of two decades. This means customers from any US state – even in regions such as California where sports betting is still under debate – can sign up and wager.

Best California Betting Site For NFL Divisional Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By clicking the link below, you can head over to BetOnline and begin the process of claiming their 50% deposit bonus – further down we explain the best ways of going about using it in relation to the NFL Divisional games.

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Divisional Games In California



Step-by-step, we outline how to begin betting in California ahead of the Divisional round.

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

As mentioned, BetOnline are able to accept customers from all over the US due to the fact they operate offshore.

You can join thousands who have already followed suit by click the link above, and inputting a few details such as a valid email and your date of birth.

2. Deposit to Unlock Bonus

BetOnline is home to a flexible line-up of payment options – including crypto betting capabilities. A deposit is required to redeem the welcome bonus, so choose your chosen payment method and select how much you want to transfer over initially.

The maximum bonus you can receive is $1,000, and due to the fact the sportsbook promo works as a 50% deposit match, you would therefore need to make a first deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: The offer works for values all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55

3. Bet on NFL Divisional Round Games

From here, you are now ready to begin placing your chosen NFL wagers ahead of the Divisional round.

These can be found by flicking through BetOnline’s sportsbook menu – find the ‘NFL’ tab to bring up the full list of games happening this week.

Load your pick onto the betslip, choose your wager amount and place it.

NFL Divisional Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

We have provided a taster of the kinds of markets you can bet on this weekend, including the most popular picks for regular NFL bettors. Our football writers have also put together their full Divisional round predictions and picks if you are after some in-depth analysis.

Moneyline Betting

Think you know who the winner will be in a given game? Moneyline betting allows you to choose an outright winner.

Taking the Divisional round weekend as an example. According to NFL betting sites the Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored to beat the Texans in the opening game, and are priced at at -425.

A $100 wager on them at those odds returns just $23.52 profit given how short they are on the market.

Houston Texans +325

Baltimore Ravens -425

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks themselves, who predict whether the game will above or below a certain amount of points.

For example, say the spread is set at 40 points – selecting the ‘over’ would be predicting the game to surpass that points total, and vice versa.

Handicap Betting

This market is designed to even things out in games by handing the favorites a handicap – in the case of the Ravens, they are strongly favored so the Texans essentially get a head-start.

Houston Texans (+9.0) -110

Baltimore Ravens (-9.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.