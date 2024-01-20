Betting

How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In California – CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In California
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In California

SportsLens have sifted through a host of CA sports betting sites ahead of this weekend’s postseason slate. See below for an exhaustive guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional round games in California, whilst making full use of a worthwhile sportsbook bonus.

The NFL Divisional round signals another reminder of just how close we are to the season’s climax, with eight teams in action across Saturday and Sunday. Years gone-by have typically thrown up some memorable encounters, so the anticipation is palpable.

Using our pick of the best CA sports betting sites – BetOnline – this walkthrough will show you how to bet on NFL Divisional round games in California across the weekend.

BetOnline are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks in the industry having been operational for the better part of two decades. This means customers from any US state – even in regions such as California where sports betting is still under debate – can sign up and wager.

Best California Betting Site For NFL Divisional Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By clicking the link below, you can head over to BetOnline and begin the process of claiming their 50% deposit bonus – further down we explain the best ways of going about using it in relation to the NFL Divisional games.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Divisional Games In California

Step-by-step, we outline how to begin betting in California ahead of the Divisional round.

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

As mentioned, BetOnline are able to accept customers from all over the US due to the fact they operate offshore.

You can join thousands who have already followed suit by click the link above, and inputting a few details such as a valid email and your date of birth.

2. Deposit to Unlock Bonus

BetOnline is home to a flexible line-up of payment options – including crypto betting capabilities. A deposit is required to redeem the welcome bonus, so choose your chosen payment method and select how much you want to transfer over initially.

The maximum bonus you can receive is $1,000, and due to the fact the sportsbook promo works as a 50% deposit match, you would therefore need to make a first deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: The offer works for values all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55

3. Bet on NFL Divisional Round Games

From here, you are now ready to begin placing your chosen NFL wagers ahead of the Divisional round.

These can be found by flicking through BetOnline’s sportsbook menu – find the ‘NFL’ tab to bring up the full list of games happening this week.

Load your pick onto the betslip, choose your wager amount and place it.

NFL Divisional Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

We have provided a taster of the kinds of markets you can bet on this weekend, including the most popular picks for regular NFL bettors. Our football writers have also put together their full Divisional round predictions and picks if you are after some in-depth analysis.

Moneyline Betting

Think you know who the winner will be in a given game? Moneyline betting allows you to choose an outright winner.

Taking the Divisional round weekend as an example. According to NFL betting sites the Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored to beat the Texans in the opening game, and are priced at at -425.

A $100 wager on them at those odds returns just $23.52 profit given how short they are on the market.

  • Houston Texans +325
  • Baltimore Ravens -425

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks themselves, who predict whether the game will above or below a certain amount of points.

For example, say the spread is set at 40 points – selecting the ‘over’ would be predicting the game to surpass that points total, and vice versa.

Handicap Betting

This market is designed to even things out in games by handing the favorites a handicap – in the case of the Ravens, they are strongly favored so the Texans essentially get a head-start.

  • Houston Texans (+9.0) -110
  • Baltimore Ravens (-9.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Picks

  • San Francisco 49ers -10.0 (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)
  • Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+130)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Florida
Betting

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 20 2024
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In California
Betting
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 20 2024

SportsLens have sifted through a host of CA sports betting sites ahead of this weekend’s postseason slate. See below for an exhaustive guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional…

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Divisional Games In Texas
Betting
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 20 2024

Eight teams across four games will battle it out for a place in the Conference Championships this weekend. Get ready for the latest postseason instalment, as we show you how…

rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Betting
NBA Odds: Would LeBron James Join The San Antonio Spurs In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
Betting
Comparing NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks From ESPN, CBS, & More
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 19 2024
Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Grizzlies Vs. Timberwolves Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 297 In Florida – Best FL Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 18 2024
Arrow to top