How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
2 min read
You can bet on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round in Florida this weekend by signing-up the best FL sports betting sites and also claim some NFL free bet offers along the way.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1000 to use on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round fixtures at the weekend, that include the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs, if you are living in Florida.

Sign-up with the best Florida sports betting sites below.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the NFL Divisional Round matches in Florida

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round in Florida

BetOnline is one of the leading Florida sports betting sites which comes with a variety of its own unique benefits for FL sports betting fans ahead of the NFL Divisional Round fixtures this coming weekend.

  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Can bet with crypto

This weekend, one of the biggest matches in the NFL is the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs and the offshore sportsbooks have free bets available for all Florida bettors to claim.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for Jaguars vs Chiefs:

  • Chiefs to win @ -500
  • Travis Etienne Jr Rushing Yards Over 80 @ +108
  • Evan Engram Total Receiving Yards 55 @ +104
  • Jerick McKinnon First Touchdown Scorer @ +700

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of Friday January 20th.

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
