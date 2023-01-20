American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round In California | California Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
2 min read
Twitter
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

You can bet on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round in California this weekend by signing-up the best CA sports betting sites and also claim some lucrative NFL free bet offers.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1000 to use on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round fixtures at the weekend, that include the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys, if you are living in California.

Sign-up with the best California sports betting sites below.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the NFL Divisional Round matches in California

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Divisional Round in California

BetOnline is one of the best California sports betting sites which comes with a variety of its own unique benefits for CA sports betting fans ahead of the NFL Divisional Round matches this Saturday and Sunday.

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better Lines and Player Prop Markets
  • Can bet with crypto

This weekend, one of the biggest matches in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys and the offshore sportsbooks have free bets available for all California bettors to redeem.

Best California Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Divisional Round

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Some Best Bets at BetOnline for 49ers vs Cowboys:

  • 49ers to win @ -205
  • Deebo Samuel Rushing Yards Over 17 @ -126
  • Brandon Aiyuk Total Receiving Yards 66 @ +106
  • Christian McCaffrey First Touchdown Scorer @ +500

For all Props and Same Game Parlay odds click here to go to BetOnline

*UPDATE – All odds correct as of Friday January 20th.

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Dan Quinn
American Football

LATEST Four Head Coach Interviews Are Taking Place Today In the NFL

Author image Kyle Curran  •  32min
Divisional 2023 1
American Football
Ten Biggest Divisional Round Upsets In NFL History
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h

With the NFL Divisional Round in the playoffs getting underway this weekend, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest upsets at this stage of the postseason.  History has…

Bernie Kosar
American Football
What Is The Record For Most Passing Yards By A player In a Single Divisional Game?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

The Divisional Round of the playoffs is fast approaching and with eight young and talented quarterbacks preparing to play one of the biggest games of their life, we take a…

best New York sportsbooks Giants vs Vikings
American Football
Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
American Football
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Philadelphia Eagles
American Football
Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Author image Andy Newton  •  52min
Joe Burrow
American Football
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +350 Divisional Round Best Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top