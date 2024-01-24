The penultimate round of the playoffs edges ever-closer this weekend, and the eventual Super Bowl rivals will be sifted out on Sunday’s double-billing. Using our pick of the best sports betting sites, see how to be on the NFL Conference Championships in the USA.

Postseason regulars and returning oldies will battle it out to decide the AFC and NFC winners this weekend, signalling the imminent approach to February’s Super Bowl.

Should you be an NFL betting rookie, or you are simply on the lookout for a new sportsbook to use for the season’s climax, this guide has you covered.

Using SportsLens’ pick of the best offshore sportsbooks, we show you how to be on NFL Conference Championships in the USA. The nature of our featured sportsbook – BetOnline – means anyone across the nation can sign-up and begin betting, even in states where betting is still under debate.

Best USA Betting Site For NFL Conference Championships: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline’s welcome bonus affords new customers a huge amount of flexibility when approaching their initial wagers – read below for more details on how to redeem it.

How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships in the USA

1. Sign Up

BetOnline, having been an industry leader for the better part of two decades, have thousands of customers across the USA.

Head over to BetOnline ahead of the weekend’s games by clicking above – this will send you to their sign-up page.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

One of BetOnline’s unique features is their capacity to accept a variety of payment methods, which includes Bitcoin betting.

Once you have selected how you want to make a first deposit, you can unlock their sportsbook promo which is a 50% match.

Therefore, if you were to make maximum first deposit of $2,000, you would receive $1,000 as a bonus.

NOTE: Minimum deposit of $55 required.

3. Bet On NFL Conference Championships

NFL, being BetOnline’s most popular betting option, can be found front and centre on their site.

If the button doesn’t show up immediately on their homepage, you can find it using the main navigation menu. From here, selected either the NFC or AFC game (or both) and load up your chosen bet.

Input how much you want to bet, and place it.

NFL Conference Championships Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

SportsLens experts have already offered their NFL Conference Championships predictions and picks if you are in need of some inspiration.

We have also provided a sneak peek at some of the latest odds on BetOnline below.

Moneyline Betting

The Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens enter the Championship round with the shortest prices.

A moneyline bet means you are simply picking the winner of a given game, so choosing their respective opponents – the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs – would offer more value.

San Francisco 49ers -315 | Detroit Lions +265

Baltimore Ravens -198 | Kansas City Chiefs +173

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks, and relate to whether the final score will be higher or lower than their pre-game estimations.

For example, if the spread is set at 38 points, you a predicting whether the score will be over or under this total.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting hands the given favorite of a game a points disadvantage.

For example, the 49ers have been handed a 7-point handicap against the Lions this weekend.

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.