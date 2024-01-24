American Football

How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Texas

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
4 min read
Next month’s Super Bowl feels closer than ever before, with four teams left to battle it out this weekend in the Conference Championship round. Get ready for the latest postseason instalment, as we show you how to bet on NFL Championship round games in Texas.

Not only will our carefully researched pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – BetOnline – allow you to wager in Texas, but there is a welcome sportsbook bonus to claim as a new user.

There are just two games taking place on Sunday, with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs going head to head before Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, this guide will show you how to bet on NFL Championship round games in Texas whilst maximising the offers available to you.

Best Texas Betting Site For NFL Playoff Championship Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

As mentioned, BetOnline are our recommended TX sportsbook ready for the Championship round slate this weekend. Should you be  new to their site, new customers can claim a 50% bonus on their first deposit – just click the link below.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Championship Games In Texas

Follow the steps to see how you can claim the BetOnline welcome offer, as well as how to begin placing your bets.

1. Make a BetOnline Account

By clicking the link above, you can head over to BetOnline and start filling in a few details to make an account. This should take a few minutes – all you need is a valid email and a unique password.

Due to the fact they operate offshore, BetOnline have thousands of customers across the USA – even in restricted states like Texas.

2. Deposit

Using a wide selection of payment methods – which includes crypto betting capabilities – you must first make a first deposit before unlocking your bonus.

The maximum bonus you can receive is $1,000, and because the sportsbook promo works as a 50% deposit match, you would therefore need to make an initial deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: The offer works for values all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55

3. Bet on the NFL Championship Round

BetOnline’s user-interface makes it easy to navigate round their site – just use the main menu to bring up all the Championship round games.

Here you can choose your selections for any game of your choosing – scroll below to see some of the popular betting options amongst NFL fans.

Load it onto your betslip, choose your wager amount and place it.

NFL Championship Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

In this section we have outlined the most popular avenues NFL bettors typically follow when approaching their bets, but if you are looking for a more in-depth analysis or some inspiration for your wagers, you can find our full Championship round predictions and picks here by clicking the link.

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline bets are the simplest to get your head around – think you know who the winner will be? This allows you to choose.

For example, the Championship round weekend begins on Sunday with the Ravens vs Chiefs. Baltimore are slight favorites to win according to NFL sportsbooks and are priced at at -200.

A $100 wager on them at those odds returns a $50.00 profit.

  • Baltimore Ravens -200
  • Kansas City Chiefs +165

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 44.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 44.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44.5 points will profit $90.91.

  • Over 44.5 -110
  • Under 44.5 -110

Handicap Betting

Taking the Ravens vs Chiefs as the example again, this game is the shortest handicap spread of the weekend.

This market is designed to even things out in games – in this case, the Ravens are slightly favored so the Chiefs essentially get a head-start.

  • Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) -115
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) -200

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

  • Baltimore Ravens to cover (-110)
  • Zay Flowers over 48.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
