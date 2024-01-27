NFL

How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres

Ahead of this weekend’s Conference Championship games, enjoy this guide on how to bet on the NFL Championship round in New Hampshire, all the while enjoying flexible wagering with a sportsbook bonus.

In the AFC Championship, the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are one game away from the Super Bowl with a home game to clinch it – but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will set out to spoil yet another party.

Using our pick of the best NH sportsbooks, state residents are able to wager on whatever they’d like despite the current outlaw of gambling.

Our research team landed on them as the best offshore sportsbook for NFL betting, and the nature of their site allows anyone across the US to set up an account.

Best New Hampshire Sportsbook For NFL Championship Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Find details of BetOnline’s welcome bonus below by clicking link – we have also outlined how to begin betting in a few simple steps.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Championship Games In New Hampshire

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

As mentioned, BetOnline operate offshore – meaning they have thousands of users across the US in states just like New Hampshire where traditional sites are not yet allowed to operate.

Head over to BetOnline ahead of the weekend’s games by clicking above – this will send you to their sign-up page.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

Whether you prefer to use traditional payment methods – or you intend to use BetOnline’s Bitcoin betting capabilities – an initial deposit is required to unlock the bonus.

Their sportsbook promo is a 50% match on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $1,000 – this would, therefore, require a first deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: Minimum deposit of $55 required.

3. Wager on NFL Championship Round Games

Equipped with your sportsbook bonus, you now begin exploring BetOnline’s NFL markets.

They can be found by flicking through the main menu tool – it should be one of the first options you see.

Find the game you want to wager on, pick your bet and place it with your chosen stake.

NFL Championship Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

Moneyline Betting

Taking the Championship round weekend as an example. As per NFL sportsbooks, the Baltimore Ravens are fancied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game – priced at at -200.

A moneyline bet means you are simply picking the winner of a given game – in this case, the Ravens would offer little value as heavy favorites.

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks themselves, who predict whether the game will above or below a certain amount of points.

For example, say the spread is set at 40 points – selecting the ‘over’ would be predicting the game to surpass that points total, and vice versa.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting hands the given favorite of a game a points disadvantage. In the context of the NFL Championship round, the largest spread is between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Essentially, the Lions as considerable underdogs have been handed a seven-point head start at odds of -110, so you are betting on them to ‘cover the spread.’

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024
Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL
Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024

Heralded as a transformative figure for a team down on their luck, this weekend’s NFC Championship game is the culmination of a ferocious re-build by Detroit’s coach. Join us as…

rsz jason kelce celebrates 1
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jason Kelce Be Seen Shirtless This Weekend?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

There are a multitude of wagering options available for NFL Championship Sunday at BetOnline. There are of course the usual spreads and player proposition bets, and the list is extensive…

rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
NFL
NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz 6591bdefa4d1e
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Earned $428,000 Per Catch During The 2023 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
USATSI 22340282 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
George Kittle Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top