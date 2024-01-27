How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire

Ahead of this weekend’s Conference Championship games, enjoy this guide on how to bet on the NFL Championship round in New Hampshire, all the while enjoying flexible wagering with a sportsbook bonus.

In the AFC Championship, the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are one game away from the Super Bowl with a home game to clinch it – but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will set out to spoil yet another party.

Using our pick of the best NH sportsbooks, state residents are able to wager on whatever they’d like despite the current outlaw of gambling.

Our research team landed on them as the best offshore sportsbook for NFL betting, and the nature of their site allows anyone across the US to set up an account.

Best New Hampshire Sportsbook For NFL Championship Games: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Find details of BetOnline’s welcome bonus below by clicking link – we have also outlined how to begin betting in a few simple steps.

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Championship Games In New Hampshire

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

As mentioned, BetOnline operate offshore – meaning they have thousands of users across the US in states just like New Hampshire where traditional sites are not yet allowed to operate.

Head over to BetOnline ahead of the weekend’s games by clicking above – this will send you to their sign-up page.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

Whether you prefer to use traditional payment methods – or you intend to use BetOnline’s Bitcoin betting capabilities – an initial deposit is required to unlock the bonus.

Their sportsbook promo is a 50% match on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $1,000 – this would, therefore, require a first deposit of $2,000.

NOTE: Minimum deposit of $55 required.

3. Wager on NFL Championship Round Games

Equipped with your sportsbook bonus, you now begin exploring BetOnline’s NFL markets.

They can be found by flicking through the main menu tool – it should be one of the first options you see.

Find the game you want to wager on, pick your bet and place it with your chosen stake.

NFL Championship Round Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

Moneyline Betting

Taking the Championship round weekend as an example. As per NFL sportsbooks, the Baltimore Ravens are fancied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game – priced at at -200.

A moneyline bet means you are simply picking the winner of a given game – in this case, the Ravens would offer little value as heavy favorites.

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks themselves, who predict whether the game will above or below a certain amount of points.

For example, say the spread is set at 40 points – selecting the ‘over’ would be predicting the game to surpass that points total, and vice versa.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting hands the given favorite of a game a points disadvantage. In the context of the NFL Championship round, the largest spread is between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Essentially, the Lions as considerable underdogs have been handed a seven-point head start at odds of -110, so you are betting on them to ‘cover the spread.’

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

NFL Conference Championship Picks and Predictions

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105)

The 49ers are heavily favoured among the best NFL sportsbooks to defeat the Detroit Lions after besting the Green Bay Packers last week, and it would just feel wrong to bet against them the way that they’re playing at the minute.

Led by their quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers have gone from strength to strength since the start of the season, and look almost certain to advance to the Super Bowl.

Their options in terms of receivers is something to behold, with the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all set to star against the Lions, as well as star running back Christian McCaffrey, who will no doubt be giving the opposition nightmares throughout Sunday’s battle.

A 49ers spread looks a valuable selection for this encounter, as Kyle Shanahan’s side aim to go within touching distance of the Vince Lombardi Trophy in style.