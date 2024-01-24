Wondering how to bet on NFL Conference Championships in California this weekend? SportsLens have picked out their recommended US sports betting site for the Championship round – you can also redeem a welcome offer in the process.

AFC and NFC champions will be determined across Sunday’s double-header, and this year’s Super Bowl competitors will emerge in the process.

Ahead of what is typically one of the defining rounds of the NFL season, we have researched far and wide to find the best California sports betting sites.

BetOnline – our featured site for NFL betting – come equipped with industry-leading markets and competitive odds, as well as a generous welcome bonus worth up to $1000.

With online sports betting still under the debate, BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, meaning players in California and across the US can make an account.

Best California Betting Site For NFL Conference Championships: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline’s welcome bonus, worth up to $1,000, can be claimed by any new customers who sign up ahead of the NFL Conference Championships.

How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In California

1. Make an Account

BetOnline, our top pick amongst CA sports betting sites, make signing up a simple process; just click the link above and fill in a few personal details.

2. Deposit

In order to redeem the sportsbook promo you must first make an initial deposit. The welcome offer is a 50% match on your first deposit all the way up to $1,000, so you would need to transfer over $2,000 to get the highest possible bonus.

NOTE: Bonus works for lower values down to Min. deposit of $55.

3. Bet On NFL Conference Championship Games

Whether you are wagering on the AFC or NFC Championship game – or both – you can find the games under the NFL tab.

This can be found using the main menu tool.

NFL Conference Championships Odds: American Football Betting With BetOnline

Below you can find the most up-to-date odds for the Conference Championship round, and if you click the following link, you can also find SportsLens’ NFL Conference Championships predictions and picks if you are in need of some inspiration.

Moneyline Betting

The Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco 49ers head into the Championship round with the smallest price.

They play the Detroit Lions, so a moneyline bet is simply choosing which team will win.

San Francisco 49ers -315 | Detroit Lions +265

Baltimore Ravens -198 | Kansas City Chiefs +173

Over/Under

Over/under spreads are set by sportsbooks, and relate to whether the final score will go above or below that spread.

For example, if the spread is set at 42 points, you a predicting whether the score will be over or under this total.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting hands the favorite a disadvantage, and the underdog a slight helping hand.

For example, the Detroit Lions have been handed a 7-point advantage ahead of their game in San Francisco.

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.