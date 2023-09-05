Place a bet on NFL 2023/24 in Newfoundland and Labrador by joining up with the top 5 NL sports betting sites showcased below that will also allow you to bet throughout the NFL campaign and in ANY Canadian province.



By signing-up these featured Newfoundland and Labrador offshore betting sites, there is also $3,900 on offer in NFL free bets – or even if you join just one there are still some generous welcome betting offers to take advantage of. Find out more below.

Top 5 Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Betting Sites For NFL Free Bets

BetOnline – A ‘Super Bowl’ of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Top NFL specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus Bodog – $400 free bet on sign-up and top NFL coverage for 2023/24 BetNow – Big selection of NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you going MyBookie – A punter’s paradise of a sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds

How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Newfoundland and Labrador

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

Latest Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL in Newfoundland and Labrador is made easier with the top 5 featured NL sportsbooks listed below.

Not only is there many lucrative NFL free bets to get hold of, but it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area of Canada (or the US) as these recommended offshore Canada sportsbooks allow you to bet on the NFL in any province.

Meaning it’s fine if you live in a banned area like California or Texas in the US as you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the best NFL betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – $3,900, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to Newfoundland and Labrador NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in Newfoundland and Labrador with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Last term the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes that walked away with Super Bowl LVII and the best Newfoundland and Labrador NFL betting sites are taking no chances again – making the Chiefs the favorites to repeat the dose.

Kansas beat Philadelphia in a first-rate Super Bowl back in February and it’s also the Eagles the Canada sportsbooks are making their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday Feb 11, 2024.

That success for the Chiefs meant they’ve now won the Super Bowl three times in their history, and it was their second in the last four seasons. They will also be looking to make their fourth Super Bowl since 2020, having lost in 2021.

Next best in the 2023/24 Super Bowl betting market is the San Francisco 49ers, who last won the title in 1995, but are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies in their record books.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the most successful sides in the competition with six wins each.

NFL Newfoundland and Labrador Betting Sites Odds: Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs are the early favourites to successfully defend their Super Bowl title, but competition is expected to be fierce – they are looking to become the first Super Bowl ‘back-to-back’ winners since New England in 2004/05.

Kansas do, however, have a tried and trusted clutch quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, so it’s easy to see why they are so fancied to repeat their success.

Similarly, last season’s runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles are being tipped to go one better this time around, and losing out in Glendale may provide the extra motivation they need to achieve it – they start the season as the second favorites in the betting with the best Newfoundland and Labrador sportsbooks.

While the Buffalo Bills, who are still searching for their first Super Bowl win, are also well-fancied in the outright betting market.

Chiefs +650

Eagles +800

49ers +800

Bills +850

Bengals +1100

Cowboys +1200

Ravens +1400

Jets +1600

Chargers +2200

Dolphins +2200

Lions +2500

Jaguars +2800

Browns +3300

Seahawks +3300

Broncos +5000

Vikings +5000

Patriots +5000

Saints +5000

Packers +6000

Bears +6600

Steelers +6600

Falcons +7500

Raiders +7500

Giants +7500

Panthers +8000

Rams +8000

Titans +8000

Commanders +10000

Colts +12500

Cardinals +15000

Texans +15000

Buccaneers +15000

*Odds from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.

