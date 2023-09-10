American Football

How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in ANY US State | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame

You can bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season by joining up with the top 5 USA sports betting sites featured below that will allow you to bet throughout the NFL campaign in ANY US State.

There is up to $8,750 on offer in free bets too if you join all our recommended NFL betting sites and with them being offshore sportsbooks, then it doesn’t matter if you live in a US state that is currently banned from betting.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 In NFL Free Bets Avaiable Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 For NFL Sunday 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In NFL Free Bets

Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – A ‘Touchdown’ of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Leading NFL specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Wide NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – A punter’s dream of a sportsbook with outstanding NFL odds
  6. BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In ANY US State

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL in the USA can sometimes be a tricky business, as not all states are legalized yet.

So, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a big part if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, the good news is we’ve hooked-up with the top 5 US sports betting sites which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the best NFL betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – $4,250, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Last season it was the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes that lifted Super Bowl LVII and the best US NFL betting sites are taking no chances again – making the Chiefs their favorites to go all the way again.

Kansas saw off Philadelphia in a thrilling Super Bowl back in February and it’s also the Eagles the sportsbooks are making their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday Feb 11, 2024.

That win for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl sucess in their history and their second in the last four seasons. If they can go all the way again, Kansas will become the first side to win ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

Next best in the Super Bowl 2023/24 betting market is the San Francisco 49ers, who last won the title in 1995, but are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl wins, remain the most successful sides in the competition.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Best crypto betting offers
American Football

LATEST Best Ethereum NFL Betting Sites With Free Bets

Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Jaxson Smith0Njigba Seahawks pic
American Football
Seahawks vs Rams Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

Grab a Seahawks vs Rams free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $4,250 in betting offer promos to claim. Plus, you can also…

AP Vikings Cardinals football
American Football
Commanders vs Cardinals Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

Claim a Commanders vs Cardinals free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $4,250 in betting offer promos on the table. Plus, you can…

1000920980 1
American Football
BetNow Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $1000 In Free Bets Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Best crypto betting offers
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Sunday In Canada With BetUS
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 9 2023
Browns vs Bengals Picks
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Sunday In Canada With MyBookie
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 9 2023
rams seahawks 1
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Sunday In Canada With BetNow
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 9 2023
Arrow to top