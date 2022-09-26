Countries
How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

2 hours ago

The New York Giants, 2-0 for the season, will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in MNF. Here is a guide of how to bet on the game and redeem your free bets.

How to bet on New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in Florida

Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Florida and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Florida
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Betting In Florida

NFL betting is diverse, with markets such as game winners, handicap spreads, totals and even half totals. That means your skills can be used effectively to win money on sportsbooks.

Lines are generally released earlier on offshore sportsbooks, which bring in early bets. Keep a track of that as you prepare to bet on the Giants vs Cowboys game from the state of Florida

Can I Bet on New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Player Prop Bets In Florida?

It is legal to bet on the Giants vs Cowboys game in Florida. However, there is a downside if you’re using sportsbooks that are registered and licensed in the USA, which have certain regulatory restrictions on the markets they can offer, and the odds generally aren’t early in comparison to what you get with offshore bookmakers. This and all the rules can be hard to keep track of sometimes. Offshore sportsbooks are the best options in this case, as they do not come with such restrictions and offer betting on all markets at good odds.

Our Pick Of The Best Florida Betting Sites For New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

  • BetOnline – Best Florida Free Bets For New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Everygame -$750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Florida

BETONLINE – $1000 In Florida Free Bets For New York Giants vs Dallas

How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available on the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet

BOVADA – Up To $750 In New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Free Bets In Florida

How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for the Giants vs Cowboys game. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the Giants vs Cowboys game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • FloridaSportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Florida Free Bets On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the game.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Florida NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Florida In New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Free Bets

How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida

How To Bet On New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys In Florida | Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game in Week 3.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet

XBET – Get $500 In New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Free Bets In Florida

XBet Sportsbook

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBET Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet
