How To Bet On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers In Massachusetts | Best Massachusetts NFL Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Brian Hoyer and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head on Sunday in Wisconsin as the Patriots and Packers face off in week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

How To Bet On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers In Massachusetts

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers in Massachusetts

Best Massachusetts NFL Sports Betting Sites

Who Can Bet On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers In Massachusetts?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Massachusetts and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

Resident of Massachusetts

Over 18 years of age

Valid email address

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Betting In California

NFL betting is diverse, with markets such as game winners, handicap spreads, totals and even half totals. That means your skills can be used effectively to win money on sportsbooks.

Lines are generally released earlier on offshore sportsbooks, which bring in early bets. Keep a track of that as you prepare to bet on the Patriots vs Packers game from the state of Massachusetts.

Our Pick Of The Best Massachusetts Betting Sites For New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

BetOnline – Best Massachusetts Free Bets For New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

– Best Massachusetts Free Bets For New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

– $750 In Free Bets On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available

– $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play

– Great Odds And Mobile Play MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets

– Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Massachusetts

BetOnline – $1000 In Massachusetts Free Bets For New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available on the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – Up To $750 In New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Free Bets In Massachusetts

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for the Patriots vs Packers game. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the Patriots vs Packers game.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers in Massachusetts

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the game.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Massachusetts NFL Free Bets

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match In Massachusetts For New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet On New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers In Massachusetts

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game in Week 4.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

XBet – Get $500 In New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Free Bets In Massachusetts

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions