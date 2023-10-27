Editorial

How to Bet on NBA in the USA With the Best US Basketball Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bet on NBA in the USA
Bet on NBA in the USA

With the new season now up and running, we have searched far and wide to find our sportsbook pick. See our guide below for the best ways to bet on the NBA in the USA.

With the 2023/24 season in full swing, our research team were busy in the offseason trying to identify their chosen NBA betting site ready for the new campaign.

Their pick of offshore sportsbooks – Bovada – are synonymous with competitive basketball odds, and their generous welcome offer, worth up to $750, is not to be missed.

Best USA Betting Site For NBA

Whether you live in a restricted state or not, Bovada allow for seamless sports betting from any US state. Coupled with industry-beating odds and exclusive markets, you can also get $750 in NBA free bets for the early stages of the season.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On NBA In USA

You can begin flicking through Bovada’s latest NBA markets ahead of a loaded slate for the remainder of this week

Just follow these simple steps below to register.

1. Join Bovada

Bovada’s sign-up process is as simple as it gets – have an email and a password in mind, and as long as you are a US resident and 18 or over, you can begin betting within a matter of clicks.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Luckily for those who prefer to use alternative currencies, you can use popular crypto options in order to make your first deposit. Traditional fiat options are also accepted, so see some of the valid methods below.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin SV
  • Bitcoin Cash
  • Litecoin
  • Tether
  • Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On NBA

When a fully-fledged Bovada customer, simply click on the ‘sports’ tab using the main menu bar.

You can then navigate to basketball, which will bring up a full list of upcoming games.

Click on your chosen bet to load it onto your betslip, type in your chosen wager amount and place it.

Latest NBA Odds

We have also made things a little easier by providing a sneak peek at the latest odds for the most popular markets below.

NBA Moneyline Betting

Picking out just one of a handful of games, the Denver Nuggets are -193 favorites to beat Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, so a $100 bet would return just $51.

  • Denver Nuggets -193
  • Memphis Grizzlies +170

NBA Points Spread Betting

You can also wager on how many points there will be throughout the game – see the latest spread for the Nuggets vs Grizzlies.

  • Over 224.5 – 110
  • Under 224.5 -110
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Arrow to top