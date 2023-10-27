Editorial

How to Bet on NBA in Texas With TX Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bet on NBA in the USA
Bet on NBA in the USA

After the season got underway this week, we thought it best to put together this guide on how to bet on NBA in Texas, along with some tips on how to get basketball free bets to begin the season in style.

Now the season is up and running, we are spotlighting our chosen NBA betting site to use throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Being an offshore sportsbook, Bovada accept customers from any US state, so those residing in Texas can still wager on the NBA this season without worry.

Best Texas Betting Site For NBA

Although sports betting is still restricted in Texas, Bovada allow for wagering no matter where you reside.

Not only this, but they are home exclusive odds and one-off markets, while their generous welcome offer worth up to $750 means you can unlock a sizeable NBA free bet ready for the first few weeks of the season.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NBA In Texas

Now we have named our chosen Texas sports betting site for the NBA season, just follow these simple steps below to register.

1. Join Bovada

As long as you are a US resident and 18 or over, the sign-up process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Just have a valid email ready and a password in mind – these are both backed up by two-factor authentication for peace of mind.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Traditional payment methods such as Google/Apple Pay and debit/credit cards can be used for your first deposit, while crypto holders can also use their assets to deposit if they so wish.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin SV
  • Bitcoin Cash
  • Litecoin
  • Tether
  • Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On NBA

Actually placing your bets is made easy by Bovada’s customer interface.

Just follow the main menu to find the ‘basketball’ markets, where all the latest NBA games will be listed.

Latest NBA Odds

We have also made things a little easier by providing a sneak peek at the latest odds for the most popular markets below.

NBA Moneyline Betting

Looking at Friday’s loaded slate, the Boston Celtics are heavy -300 favorites to beat Miami Heat, so a $100 bet would return just $33.33.

  • Boston Celtics -300
  • Miami Heat +250

NBA Points Spread Betting

You can also wager on how many points there will be throughout the game – see the latest spread for the Celtics vs Heat.

  • Over 217 – 110
  • Under 217 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  1h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
USATSI 21546884 168397130 lowres
Editorial
Sam Howell Player Prop Picks vs Chicago Bears
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 5 2023
Arrow to top