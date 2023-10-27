How to Bet on NBA in Texas With TX Sports Betting Sites

After the season got underway this week, we thought it best to put together this guide on how to bet on NBA in Texas, along with some tips on how to get basketball free bets to begin the season in style.

Now the season is up and running, we are spotlighting our chosen NBA betting site to use throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Being an offshore sportsbook, Bovada accept customers from any US state, so those residing in Texas can still wager on the NBA this season without worry.

Best Texas Betting Site For NBA



Although sports betting is still restricted in Texas, Bovada allow for wagering no matter where you reside.

Not only this, but they are home exclusive odds and one-off markets, while their generous welcome offer worth up to $750 means you can unlock a sizeable NBA free bet ready for the first few weeks of the season.

How To Bet On NBA In Texas



Now we have named our chosen Texas sports betting site for the NBA season, just follow these simple steps below to register.

As long as you are a US resident and 18 or over, the sign-up process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Just have a valid email ready and a password in mind – these are both backed up by two-factor authentication for peace of mind.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Traditional payment methods such as Google/Apple Pay and debit/credit cards can be used for your first deposit, while crypto holders can also use their assets to deposit if they so wish.

Visa

Mastercard

Bitcoin

Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Tether

Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On NBA



Actually placing your bets is made easy by Bovada’s customer interface.

Just follow the main menu to find the ‘basketball’ markets, where all the latest NBA games will be listed.

Latest NBA Odds

We have also made things a little easier by providing a sneak peek at the latest odds for the most popular markets below.

NBA Moneyline Betting

Looking at Friday’s loaded slate, the Boston Celtics are heavy -300 favorites to beat Miami Heat, so a $100 bet would return just $33.33.

Boston Celtics -300

Miami Heat +250

NBA Points Spread Betting



You can also wager on how many points there will be throughout the game – see the latest spread for the Celtics vs Heat.

Over 217 – 110

Under 217 -110