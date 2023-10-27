NBA

How To Bet On NBA In Florida With FL Sports Betting Sites for Basketball

Andy Newton
Bet on NBA in the USA

You can learn how to bet on NBA in Florida with the best FL sports betting sites for basketball and claim up to $750 in free bets too.

With the new NBA 2023/24 season underway all eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets as they look to begin their title defence and we’ve managed to find the best Florida sports betting site for basketball that will allow you to bet on the action in ANY US STATE.

Our top pick offshore sportsbook is Bovada, who have all the matches and markets covered and a $750 free bet to claim. They are also based offshore – meaning they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules or restrictions.

Best Florida Betting Site For NBA

Whether you live in a banned betting state – like Florida – or not, Bovada allow for seamless sports betting, including basketball, from any US state. You can join via the link below, which will then also qualify you for their 75% welcome bonus or up to $750.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NBA In Florida

If you are new to sports betting and how to open a new account – you can follow the simple steps below to get going Bovada.

1. Join Bovada Here

Joining Bovada is easy. Just click the link above and find their red ‘join now’ button at the top right. You will then just have to fill out some basic personal information like you name, email address and create a password, while all your data is stored safely and securely.

2. Deposit

Head to the Bovada banking/cashier area and deposit funds into your new account with the many payment options (see below).

To get the full $750 free bet you will need to deposit $1000 (75% bonus), but small first outlays will still qualify you for the welcome offer. Even a $100 deposit will get you a $75 free bet.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin SV
  • Bitcoin Cash
  • Litecoin
  • Tether
  • Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On NBA

Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘Basketball’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming NBA games.

Select a match to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular moneyline betting markets which allow you to bet on either team to win the game.

There are also many more associated NBA markets, like total points, over/unders, spreads, quarter betting, player and game props and many more.

Once you’ve located a bet to place – click on the odds and this will pop-up a betslip. You can enter your stake and any potential winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, click ‘place bet’.

Latest NBA Odds

We have also made things a little easier by providing a sneak peek at the latest odds for the most popular markets below.

NBA Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting is when you pick a basketball team to win the game.

In the example below, if you placed a $100 bet on the Grizzlies +165, this would profit $165.00 if they won the match.

  • Denver Nuggets -195
  • Memphis Grizzlies +165

Spread/Handicap NBA Betting

Spread betting in NBA will even out two sides that might have a more one-sided feel to it – according to the betting. The sportsbooks will give the teams a fake points head-start or deficit.

In the example below, the Nuggets, who are the favorites to win the game in the moneyline market will begin the game with a -5 points start.

A $100 bet at these odds would profit $90.91 if the Nuggets can with the game by more than 5 points.

  • Denver Nuggets (-5 points) -110
  • Memphis Grizzlies (+5 points) -110

Total Points NBA Betting

You can also bet on the total points scored in an NBA match – by both sides combined.

See the example below, where the best Florida NBA sports betting site will give a match a total points spread. So here it’s 224.5 points – so you just need to decide if the game will have over (or under) this total points (for both teams combined)

A $100 bet on under 224.5 points at -110 would return a profit of $90.91 if the game has 224 or less scored by both sides.

  • Over 224.5 points -110
  • Under 224.5 points -110

Note: The odds on this page are subject to change

