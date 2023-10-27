NBA

How To Bet On NBA In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites for Basketball

Andy Newton
Bet on NBA in the USA

You can bet on NBA in Canada for the upcoming season with our recommended CA sports betting site for basketball and also get up to $400 to use for any of the games.

The new NBA season is now underway as the Denver Nuggets look to defend their title and you can enjoy the basketball action over the coming months with our featured Canada sports betting site.

You can also place bets on the NBA in any regions if betting has not been legalized in your state or area with our recommended Canada offshore sportsbook below.

Best Canada Betting Site For NBA: $400 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)

Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for NBA betting. Just click below to sign-up and claim your $400 free bet which can be used on any of the basketball games coming up.

Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

How To Bet On NBA in Canada

Betting on NBA if living in Canada is not hard and can be explained in three simple steps.

1. Sign Up To Bodog

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be taken to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and securely.

2. Deposit

Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select a deposit option – there are many to pick from – and make your deposit. In order to get the full $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your NBA Bets

Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘Basketball’ tab which will take you to a page with all NBA matches.

Find a game you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular moneyline betting markets which allow you to bet on a team to win the match.

Plus, there are many more associated NBA markets, like total points, over/unders, spreads, quarter betting, player and game props and much more.

Once you’ve found a bet to place – click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just click ‘place bet’.

NBA Betting Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on an NBA match with Bodog. Plus, if you are stuck for a bet – you can see our latest NBA picks here.

NBA Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting is when you pick a basketball team to win the game.

In the example below, if you placed a $100 bet on the Nuggets at -195, this would profit $51.28 if they won the game.

  • Denver Nuggets -195
  • Memphis Grizzlies +165

Spread/Handicap NBA Betting

Spread betting in NBA is designed to even out two sides that might have a more one-sided feel to it – according to the betting. The sportsbooks will give the sides a fake points head-start or deficit.

In the example below, the Grizzlies, who are the outsiders to win the game in the moneyline market will begin the game with a +5-points start. A $100 bet here at these odds would profit $90.91 if the Grizzlies can with the game or get within 4-points of the Nuggets – meaning with their 5-point start they’ve win this bet.

  • Denver Nuggets (-5 points) -110
  • Memphis Grizzlies (+5 points) -110

Total Points NBA Betting

You can also bet on the total points scored in an NBA match – by both teams.

See the example below, where the best Canada NBA sports betting site will give a match a total points spread. In this case it’s 224.5 points – so you just need to decide if the game will have over (or under) this total points (for both teams)

A $100 bet on over 224.5 points at -110 would return a profit of $90.91 if the game has 225 points or more.

  • Over 224.5 points -110
  • Under 224.5 points -110

Note: The odds on this page are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

