Editorial

How to Bet on NBA in California With CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bet on NBA in the USA
Bet on NBA in the USA

Looking to bet on NBA in California this season? See the guide below where we feature our top CA sports betting site pick for basketball wagers, along with a generous welcome offer to match.

After meticulous research to find our chosen NBA betting site for 2023/24, we have landed on Bovada as our top pick.

Being an offshore sportsbook, California residents will still be able to bet on the NBA without fear of restrictions, while accessing all the usual game markets – and even some exclusives.

Best California Betting Site For NBA

Using Bovada as a new customer, there is the opportunity to redeem $750 worth of NBA free bets, affording you plenty of chances to explore the opening week games.

Just click below to head over to their site now.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NBA In California

With Bovada now named as our top California sports betting site just follow these simple steps below to make an account.

1. Join Bovada

With limited ‘know your customer’ checks, there is next-to-no hassle when creating a new account.

Just have a valid email and a password at the ready, and you can begin betting. Although sports betting is still restricted in California, you will have peace of mind wagering with Bovada who operate offshore.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

See below for a list of deposit options available on Bovada, with both fiat and crypto methods accepted.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin SV
  • Bitcoin Cash
  • Litecoin
  • Tether
  • Ethereum

3. Place Your Bets On NBA

Placing you NBA wagers is as simple as following the main menu.

Navigate to the ‘sport’ section, click on the ‘basketball’ button and that will bring up all the latest NBA games available to bet on.

Latest NBA Odds

To get a little taster of what to expect when you become a customer, we have listed some of the latest odds ahead of Friday’s games.

NBA Moneyline Betting

The Charlotte Hornets are slight -164 favorites to beat Detroit Pistons, so a $100 bet would return $60.

  • Charlotte Hornets -164
  • Detroit Pistons +144

NBA Points Spread Betting

You can also wager on how many points there will be throughout the game – see the latest spread for the Hornets vs Pistons.

  • Over 225.5 – 105
  • Under 222.5 -115
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  1h
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  2h
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
USATSI 21546884 168397130 lowres
Editorial
Sam Howell Player Prop Picks vs Chicago Bears
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 5 2023
Arrow to top