How To Bet On Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest In West Virginia

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options in West Virginia

It has become increasingly difficult to imagine the July 4 celebrations without the zany foodfest of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest.

Legend has it that the inaugural contest took place in 1916, although if substantiated facts are more your thing then we can trace the first official one back to 1976.

Barring 2020 when the Covid pandemic ran rampant upon our sports, the event takes place outside the original Nathan’s in Coney Island, Brooklyn, and since 1997 it has been under the control of Major League Eating (MLE).

The rules are simple and the spoils are large. Participants must simply eat as many Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs as they can within a 10-minute period. Drinks and condiments are permitted but, in a surprisingly dogged dedication to at least a modicum of grace, penalties can be issued for messy eating and regurgitation.

Should there be a tie, the fabulously named ‘sudden death eat-offs’ will decide the winner. Winning is certainly coveted too, with a $10,000 prize on offer for the winner – as well as a mustard-colored bedazzled belt.

The outright winner markets will always be the simplest, although the dominance of Joey Chestnut in MLE may make the men’s competition a tough one in which to find some value.

Miki Sudo is even more fancied in the women’s division, so combining the two in a double is always an option to try and stretch the odds as much as possible.

There are plenty of other markets too, though. You can take any competitor in the field and attempt to predict how many hot dogs they will get through. The best way to do that is with the under/over market.

Everyone will have their own benchmark set by our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites – for example the under/over for Joey Chestnut is an eye-watering 72.5 hot dogs, and you will get roughly similar odds for both.

Again, since our West Virginia sports betting sites are true specialists, you can place a combined under/over bet on Chestnut and Sudo. Expect that benchmark to come in at around 116.5.

Another popular market in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting is whether or not a world record will be set, and again, Chestnut is the man to beat there, with his current best being 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

If it sounds like this is generally all Chestnut-centric, then fear not. Our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites also carry a winner’s market without him in it, and that is where the real value may be found.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

With two genuine legends dominating their respective fields, it will come as little surprise to see the odds heavily skewered in their favor.

It would certainly be a major shock should Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo lose their respective belts, but there are plenty of other interesting contenders to keep an eye on.

Here are the latest odds, although they are subject to change.

Men’s:

Joey Chestnut: -4000

Geoffrey Esper: +1200

Nick Wehry: +2000

James Webb: +2500

Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s:

Miki Sudo: -5000

Michelle Lesco: +1500

Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500