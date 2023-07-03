You can bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in South Dakota with the sports betting sites listed on this page, and we’ll also show you how to make use of a whole host of free bets.

Top 5 South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and niche market specialists MyBookie – User-friendly and elite market coverage Everygame – Outstanding crypto option for your Hot Dog Eating contest betting Bovada – Fantastic all-round sportsbook

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In South Dakota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers

Latest South Dakota Sports Betting Update

Just because in-state sports betting isn’t yet legalized in South Dakota, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out when it comes to betting.

In fact, our recommended South Dakota sports betting sites offer much more value than the traditional bookies anyway, so you can go straight to these sites for the best experience.

You will notice those benefits immediately when you register. Signing up is incredibly quick and simple compared to traditional bookies, and you won’t be subject to KYC checks either. Additionally, anyone aged 18 years and over can join up and bet on The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in South Dakota.

Better yet, there are a whole host of existing offers, bonuses and unique customer opportunities to take advantage of to help stretch your winnings that little bit further.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options in South Dakota With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Using the offshore sportsbooks listed in this article, you can begin betting on a whole host of markets for this year’s hot dog eating contest.

There are different markets for both the men’s and women’s side of the competition, but if you are looking for value it may be worth choosing the ‘betting without Joey Chestnut’ market, given the 16-time champion is on a seven-year winning run.

You will also be able to select under/over spreads on the number of hot dogs eaten by any given competitor, as well as if there will be an official world record broken at this year’s event.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Joey Chestnut: -4000

-4000 Geoffrey Esper: +1200

+1200 Nick Wehry: +2000

+2000 James Webb: +2500

+2500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Miki Sudo : -5000

: -5000 Michelle Lesco : +1500

: +1500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500