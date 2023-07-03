Editorial

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In South Dakota

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Hot dog eating contest
Hot dog eating contest

You can bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in South Dakota with the sports betting sites listed on this page, and we’ll also show you how to make use of a whole host of free bets.

Top 5 South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and niche market specialists
  3. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite market coverage
  4. Everygame – Outstanding crypto option for your Hot Dog Eating contest betting
  5. Bovada – Fantastic all-round sportsbook

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In South Dakota

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers

Latest South Dakota Sports Betting Update

Just because in-state sports betting isn’t yet legalized in South Dakota, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out when it comes to betting.

In fact, our recommended South Dakota sports betting sites offer much more value than the traditional bookies anyway, so you can go straight to these sites for the best experience.

You will notice those benefits immediately when you register. Signing up is incredibly quick and simple compared to traditional bookies, and you won’t be subject to KYC checks either. Additionally, anyone aged 18 years and over can join up and bet on The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in South Dakota.

Better yet, there are a whole host of existing offers, bonuses and unique customer opportunities to take advantage of to help stretch your winnings that little bit further.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options in South Dakota With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Using the offshore sportsbooks listed in this article, you can begin betting on a whole host of markets for this year’s hot dog eating contest.

There are different markets for both the men’s and women’s side of the competition, but if you are looking for value it may be worth choosing the ‘betting without Joey Chestnut’ market, given the 16-time champion is on a seven-year winning run.

You will also be able to select under/over spreads on the number of hot dogs eaten by any given competitor, as well as if there will be an official world record broken at this year’s event.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
