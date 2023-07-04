Editorial

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Mississippi

Lee Astley
Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Sportsbooks Give Joey Chestnut 30 Chance To Break World Record

July 4 is a veritable feast of traditions in America, and the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has become one of the most beloved. It has also garnered real popularity with gamblers in recent years, and we have found the best Mississippi sports betting sites that will help you see what all the fuss is about.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting is always going to be more fun with free bets too, and we will show you how to claim yours.

Top 5 Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

  1. BetOnline – Fantastic welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – An all-budget sportsbook with excellent market coverage
  3. MyBookie – A trusted Mississippi sports betting site with great odds
  4. Everygame – Long-established betting specialists with quality customer service
  5. Bovada – Versatile sports betting site and a leader for crypto deposit bonuses

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Mississippi

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers
Latest Mississippi Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Mississippi, but bettors should know they can still look beyond traditional sportsbooks should they choose. In fact, it is recommended, even in states in which betting has been legalized.

Our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking for some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting – benefits with which the traditional bookies simply couldn’t compete.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports and events betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. As a very minimum, that allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That, though, is just the start. Our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets as well as ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to get involved in some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting in Mississippi, these sites are certainly worth a look.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options in Mississippi with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

It has become increasingly difficult to imagine the July 4 celebrations without the zany foodfest of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest.

Legend has it that the inaugural contest took place in 1916, although if substantiated facts are more your thing then we can trace the first official one back to 1976.

Barring 2020 when the Covid pandemic ran rampant upon our sports, the event takes place outside the original Nathan’s in Coney Island, Brooklyn, and since 1997 it has been under the control of Major League Eating (MLE).

The rules are simple and the spoils are large. Participants must simply eat as many Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs as they can within a 10-minute period. Drinks and condiments are permitted but, in a surprisingly dogged dedication to at least a modicum of grace, penalties can be issued for messy eating and regurgitation.

Should there be a tie, the fabulously named ‘sudden death eat-offs’ will decide the winner. Winning is certainly coveted too, with a $10,000 prize on offer for the winner – as well as a mustard-colored bedazzled belt.

The outright winner markets will always be the simplest, although the dominance of Joey Chestnut in MLE may make the men’s competition a tough one in which to find some value.

Miki Sudo is even more fancied in the women’s division, so combining the two in a double is always an option to try and stretch the odds as much as possible.

There are plenty of other markets too, though. You can take any competitor in the field and attempt to predict how many hot dogs they will get through. The best way to do that is with the under/over market.

Everyone will have their own benchmark set by our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites – for example the under/over for Joey Chestnut is an eye-watering 72.5 hot dogs, and you will get roughly similar odds for both.

Again, since our Mississippi sports betting sites are true specialists, you can place a combined under/over bet on Chestnut and Sudo. Expect that benchmark to come in at around 116.5.

Another popular market in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting is whether or not a world record will be set, and again, Chestnut is the man to beat there, with his current best being 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

If it sounds like this is generally all Chestnut-centric, then fear not. Our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites also carry a winner’s market without him in it, and that is where the real value may be found.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

With two genuine legends dominating their respective fields, it will come as little surprise to see the odds heavily skewered in their favor.

It would certainly be a major shock should Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo lose their respective belts, but there are plenty of other interesting contenders to keep an eye on.

Here are the latest odds, although they are subject to change.

Men’s:

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s:

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
