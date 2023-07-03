Editorial

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Massachusetts

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Hot dog eating contest
Hot dog eating contest

Bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 with the best Massachussets sports betting sites featured on our page and get yourself some free bets whilst you’re at it ahead of one of America’s greatest traditions.

Top 5 Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your 4th July betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite betting market coverage

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Massachusetts

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, but sports bettors will still find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these sportsbooks to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and simple from the very start. There are also no KYC checks with these Massachusetts sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest within minutes.

In addition, our recommended Massachusetts sports betting sites carry markets that you won’t get in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the bare bones such as the main outright odds. By contrast, the sites we have sourced offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to try your hand at some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting, these betting sites are a great option.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options In Massachusetts With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.

Bettors can bet on a number of different markets such as:

  • Will there be a world women’s/men’s record broken at Nathan’s 2023?
  • Combined total for Chestnut & Sudo at Nathan’s
  • To win Nathan’s 2023 without Joey Chestnut
  • Total hot dogs over/under

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Men’s:

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s:

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Hot Dog
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  3min
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites. We…

GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites. We…

NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top