How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites

Cai Parry
Sports Editor
3 min read
The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest kickstarts on Tuesday, and you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Hawaii sports betting sites to place your bets on the competition.

We have collated the best places to do your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Hawaii Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook
  3. Bovada – Fantastic all-round sportsbook
  4. Everygame – Outstanding crypto option for your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite betting market coverage

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers

Latest Hawaii Sports Betting Update

Sports betting still isn’t legal in Hawaii, so sports bettors can find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these offshore sportsbooks to bet on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and simple from the very start. There are also no KYC checks with these Hawaii sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest within minutes.

In addition, our recommended Hawaii sports betting sites carry markets that you won’t get in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the bare bones such as the main outright odds. By contrast, the sites we have sourced offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to try your hand at some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, these betting sites are a great option.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options In Hawaii With Our Sports Betting Sites

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.

Bettors can bet on a number of different markets such as:

  • Will there be a world women’s/men’s record broken at Nathan’s 2023?
  • Combined total for Chestnut & Sudo at Nathan’s
  • To win Nathan’s 2023 without Joey Chestnut
  • Total hot dogs over/under

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Men’s:

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s:

  • Miki Sudo: -5000
  • Michelle Lesco: +1500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer, who specialises in football. Cai has been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with their under-21 and under-18 sides to provide matchday updates and content. As well, Cai has worked with Burton Albion FC, working closely with the women's side, producing mainly matchday content such as match reports and interviews. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
