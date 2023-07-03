The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest kickstarts on Tuesday, and you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Hawaii sports betting sites to place your bets on the competition.

We have collated the best places to do your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Hawaii Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook Bovada – Fantastic all-round sportsbook Everygame – Outstanding crypto option for your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting MyBookie – User-friendly and elite betting market coverage

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers

Latest Hawaii Sports Betting Update

Sports betting still isn’t legal in Hawaii, so sports bettors can find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these offshore sportsbooks to bet on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and simple from the very start. There are also no KYC checks with these Hawaii sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest within minutes.

In addition, our recommended Hawaii sports betting sites carry markets that you won’t get in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the bare bones such as the main outright odds. By contrast, the sites we have sourced offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to try your hand at some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, these betting sites are a great option.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options In Hawaii With Our Sports Betting Sites

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition, held each year on July 4th at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

In recent years, stars like Takeru ‘The Tsunami’ Kobayashi and Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut have boosted the competition’s popularity significantly.

Bettors can bet on a number of different markets such as:

Will there be a world women’s/men’s record broken at Nathan’s 2023?

Combined total for Chestnut & Sudo at Nathan’s

To win Nathan’s 2023 without Joey Chestnut

Total hot dogs over/under

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Men’s:

Joey Chestnut: -4000

-4000 Geoffrey Esper: +1200

+1200 Nick Wehry: +2000

+2000 James Webb: +2500

+2500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

Women’s:

Miki Sudo : -5000

: -5000 Michelle Lesco : +1500

: +1500 Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500

