Editorial

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Alabama

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Hot Dog
Hot Dog

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is just days away and if you’re in Alabama and fancy a bet on one of America’s greatest yearly traditions, then you’ve come to the right place! Check out the latest offers and free bets ahead of the action. 

Top 5 Alabama Sports Betting Sites For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and racing specialists
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for Hot Dog eating contest fans
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting market coverage

How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Alabama

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wagers

 

Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Alabama Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not currently legal in Alabama, but sports bettors will still be able to bet with our recommended offshore sportsbooks and find huge benefits to enjoy when betting on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and simple from the very start. There are also no KYC checks with these Kentucky sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest within minutes.

In addition, our recommended Alabama sports betting sites carry markets that you won’t get in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the bare bones such as the main outright odds. By contrast, the sites we have sourced offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to try your hand at some Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest betting, these betting sites are a great option.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Options in Alabama with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

There is a wide range of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest betting markets including outright winners and total of hot dogs eaten over the course of the competition.

You can also bet on whether or not a world record will be broken as well as total hot dogs consumed for individual participants.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Joey Chesnut is the hot favourite to win this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest after winning the men’s event in 15 of the last 16 years including each of the last seven. Chesnut is also a world record holder after eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021.

  • Joey Chestnut: -4000
  • Geoffrey Esper: +1200
  • Nick Wehry: +2000
  • James Webb: +2500
  • Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, horse racing, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, horse racing, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Hot Dog
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  24min
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites. We…

GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites. We…

NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top