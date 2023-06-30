With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Gambling Options in Oklahoma with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

It’s time to add to the NASCAR history books this weekend as the Cup Series makes its street-course debut in Chicago. Nestled right in the heart of Windy City’s downtown, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile road course in Grant Park will introduce a new style of racing to fans of the sport.

Betting on NASCAR has become increasingly popular over the last year or so. With the expansion of legal sports wagering across the US, a lot more sportsbooks are offering NASCAR odds. Just about every weekend all year long there is a big race around the country leading up to the end of the season when a NASCAR Cup champion is crowned.

Betting on NASCAR can certainly be profitable too, just ask the bettor who won $1 million off of a $13.49 bet in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona last year!

The four-leg parlay of top-10 finishers cashed when Cody Ware (+2000), B.J. McLeod (+2000), Landon Cassill (+1500), and David Ragan (+950) all finished 10th or better after a crash-filled race.

The reason for the better value in NASCAR is there are so many unknowns during a race such as an accident, mechanical failure, or even a mistake on pit road that could derail a drivers’ chance to win.

NASCAR offers a variety of betting options for motorsports enthusiasts. The most common wager is to bet on the outright winner of the race, with favorites typically around +450 odds. A safer option is to bet on a NASCAR podium finish, with bets on a driver to finish in first, second, or third place, usually at around +200 odds for favorites.

Alternatively, NASCAR finish prop bets allow for even safer bets, such as selecting a driver to finish in the top 5 or 10. Another option is NASCAR driver matchups or head-to-head betting, where you bet on which of two drivers will finish first.

Bettors can also bet on:

The Outcome of the Fastest Lap During the Race

Live Betting

Podiums

Outright Winners

Top-5/10 Finishes

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Odds

As the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is first-time event, there is the potential for a first-time winner in 2023 and there are a plethora of road-course aces with street-course knowledge to break through.

The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET for the Grant Park 220 and the race is scheduled to go 100 laps around the Chicago Street Course for the first street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history. The drivers will just have a 50-minute practice session ahead of qualifying for the race.

Chase Elliott is the +610 favorite in the 2023 Grant Park 220 odds from MyBookie as arguably the most accomplished road racer in NASCAR today. Tyler Reddick follows him on the odds board at +710 while points leader Martin Truex Jr. is listed at +730.

Both Michael McDowell (+2600) and AJ Allmendinger (+1025) have competed in street-course events in different series. Both finished inside the top 10 just three weeks ago at Sonoma Raceway to build momentum into Chicago where they will run the same tire setup.

Here are how the NASCAR Chicago Street Race odds are looking according to MyBookie:

Chase Elliott +610

Tyler Reddick +710

Martin Truex Jr. +730

Kyle Larson +790

AJ Allmendinger +1025

Kyle Busch +1175

Ross Chastain +1200

Byron William +1450

Chris Buescher +2000

Christopher Bell +2300

Michael McDowell +2600

Denny Hamlin +2700

Daniel Suarez +2700

Danny Van Gisbergen +2700

Austin Cindric +2900

Joey Logano +3200

Kevin Harvick +3800

Ryan Blaney +4100

Alex Bowman +4200

Ty Gibbs +4600

Brad Keselowski +6200

Chase Briscoe +6800

Bubba Wallace +10000

Aric Almirola +11000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +11000

Erik Jones +11000

Ryan Preece +11000

Justin Haley +11000

Jenson Button +11000

Austin Dillon +13000

Todd Gilliland +13000

Corey Lajoie +20000

Harrison Burton +20000

Noah Gragson +36000

Andy Lally +85000

Ty Dillon +85000

Josh Billicki +95000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

