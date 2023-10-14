This Saturday’s boxing action sees KSI take on Tommy Fury and Logan Paul go face-to-face with Dillon Danis in a huge event. Ahead of the action. we are here to show you how to bet on Misfits boxing in New York with some of the boxing betting sites.
Since sports betting is legal in New York, you can watch this eagerly awaited Misfits boxing event stress free with our recommended sports betting sites.
Best New York Boxing Betting Site
Bovada is our recommended sportsbook for boxing betting. Click below to sign up and claim your $750 in free bets which can be used on the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
How To Bet On Misfits Boxing In New York
Placing a wage on this event in New York is a simple process which is explained in three easy steps below.
1. Sign Up To Bovada
Click the link above and you will be taken to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out the relevant information such as name, date of birth and email address.
2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account
Log into your account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $750 in boxing free bets you will need to deposit $1000.
Bovada takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.
3. Place Your Misfit Boxing Bets
Go to the Bovada sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights listed.
Find the ‘Misfits’ fights and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, knockout win or round betting.
The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.
Misfits Boxing Main Event Odds
See below the popular markets to bet on the Misfits action with Bovada
Moneyline Betting
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
- Logan Paul To Win @ -600
- Dillon Danis To Win @ +450
KSI vs Tommy Fury
- KSI To Win @ +320
- Tommy Fury To Win @ -400
Method Of Victory Betting
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
- Logan Paul via Decision or Technical Decision @ +275
- Logan Paul via KO, TKO or DQ @ -180
- Dillon Danis via Decision or Technical Decision @ +750
- Dillon Danis via KO, TKO or DQ @ +750
- Draw or Technical Draw @ +1000
KSI vs Tommy Fury
- KSI via Decision or Technical Decision @ +800
- KSI via KO, TKO or DQ @ +500
- Tommy Fury via Decision or Technical Decision @ +165
- Tommy Fury via KO, TKO or DQ @ +120
