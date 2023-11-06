You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in Texas today with the best TX horse racing betting sites noted on this page, with the contest, that’s labelled by Australians as ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’, set to be run at 10pm (CT) on Monday 6th November in the US.

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In Texas?



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 10pm CT or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)

📺 TV: Sky Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup 2023 In Texas With The Best TX Sports Betting Sites

These Texas sports betting sites are also all based offshore – which means they are not required to follow certain state gambling laws in place, so you can bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup wherever you are located in the Lone Star State.

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

Today’s 2023 Melbourne Cup is a sensational horse racing contest, and many will be looking out for last year’s winner Gold Trip as he looks to become the first horse to win back-to-back renewals of this since Makybe Diva won the race three times on the bounce between 2003 and 2005 under Aussie jockey Glen Boss.

However, despite being the current holder of the trophy, Gold Trip is not the favorite with most Texas sports betting sites and Royal Ascot winner – Vauban – leads the market from the powerful Willie Mullins yard in Ireland.

He’ll be looking to give the Irish trainer a first win in this highly-anticipated Australian horse race, but Ireland overall have a top recent record – winning two of the last six renewals of the Melbourne Cup – both trained by Joseph O’Brien.

We’ll also see British female jockey Hollie Doyle riding as she saddles Future History and will be hoping to become only the second winning lady jockey in the race after Michelle Payne famously won the race in 2015 aboard Prince Of Penzance.

Caufield Cup winner Without A Fight is another with a good chance if the betting is to be believed, while Willie Mullins also sends his York Ebor Handicap victor Absurde over and looks a strong second string behind Vauban.

Below are the latest 2023 Melbourne Cup odds where you can just pick out a selection to win the contest by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds (with Bovada)



Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request



The Melbourne Cup is known as the ‘race that stops a nation’ and like the Grand National in England and the Kentucky Derby in America – it’s an event where a lot of ‘once-a-year’ punters have a bet on the race.

It also has a truly global feel to it with horses from all over the world heading to Melbourne to run in the highly-anticipated 2mile (3200m) event.

