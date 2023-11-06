You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in Florida today with the best FL horse racing betting sites mentioned on this page, with the contest, that’s known by Australians as ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’, set to be run at 11pm (ET) on Monday 6th November in the US.

Best Florida Horse Racing Betting Sites For Melbourne Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets



See below our three best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing betting on the 2023 Melbourne Cup. These FL horse racing betting sites have all the top Flemington Park markets to bet on for today’s big race in Melbourne, plus for new users there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then plenty of ongoing existing customer offers once you’re a fully-fledged member.

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In Florida?



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)

📺 TV: Sky Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup 2023 In Florida With The Best FL Sports Betting Sites

These Florida sports betting sites are also all based offshore – which means they are not in need of adhering to certain state gambling laws in place, so you can bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup wherever you are located in the Sunshine State.

Get up and running with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet – which will be useful when betting on the Melbourne Cup.

Betting on the Melbourne Cup or any Australian horse racing in Florida is a simple process with Bovada – which is explained in three easy steps below.

Click on the link above which will take direct you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all privately and 100% safely stored.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick one of the wide range of payment options and make your deposit.

To benefit from the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

BetOnline accepts many different payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Melbourne Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Horses’ tab in their top navigation menu, which will take you to the upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including for today’s Melbourne Cup at Flemington Park, Australia.

Select ‘All Tracks’ in the horse racing section and then pick ‘Australia A’ – this will bring you to today’s big races at Flemington Park in Australia – scroll down to find the Melbourne Cup, which is the seventh race (#7) on the card.

You can then bet on the Melbourne Cup in Florida with the odds even with win, place and show options.

This bet will then be added to your betslip where you can add your preferred stake, and then you will notice the potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’ and if your selection wins, the money will then be viewable in your account.

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

Today’s 2023 Melbourne Cup is a special horse racing contest, and many will be focused on last year’s winner Gold Trip as he looks to become the first horse to win back-to-back renewals of this since Makybe Diva won the race three times on the bounce between 2003 and 2005 under Aussie jockey Glen Boss. Only four other horses have done so in the past.

However, despite being the current champion of the race, Gold Trip is not the favorite with most Florida sports betting sites as Royal Ascot hero – Vauban – leads the market from the top Willie Mullins yard in Ireland.

He’ll be looking to give the Irish trainer his maiden win in this much-anticipated Australian horse race, but Ireland overall have a top recent record – winning two of the last six renewals of the Melbourne Cup – both trained by Joseph O’Brien (Twilight Payment 2020 and Rekindling 2017).

We’ll also see British female jockey Hollie Doyle in action as she saddles Future History and will be hoping to become only the second winning lady jockey in the race after Michelle Payne famously won the race in 2015 aboard the Darren Weri-trained Prince Of Penzance.

Caufield Cup winner Without A Fight is another with a strong chance if the betting is to be believed, while Willie Mullins also runs his York Ebor Handicap victor Absurde over and looks a handy second string behind Vauban.

Below are the latest 2023 Melbourne Cup odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the contest by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds (with Bovada)



Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request



Florida Sports Betting Latest For Melbourne Cup



The Melbourne Cup is known as the ‘race that stops a nation’ and like the Grand National in England and the Kentucky Derby in America – it’s an event where many ‘once-a-year’ punters have a go on the race.

It also has a real global feel to it with horses from all over heading to Melbourne to take part in the highly-anticipated 2mile (3200m) event.

You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in the Flordia too and this has been made a lot easier despite the state still having gambling restrictions in place.

The best FL sports betting sites on this page are not required to follow to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore so it’s never been easier to punt on the Melbourne cup in Florida.

So, with Flordia still having betting blocked by the law, this is a perfect example that by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations with ease.

As mentioned already, there is also up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to claim off them, a safe and 100% secure process with NO KYC CHECKS and plenty of existing customer offers after joining.