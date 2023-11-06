Horse Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup In Canada – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
melbourne cup
melbourne cup

Place a bet on the Melbourne Cup in Canada with the best CA horse racing betting sites listed below and also get a $400 free bet along the way.

With the Melbourne Cup 2023 running today in Australia, you bet on the contest, that’s billed ‘the race that stops a nation’, with our featured Canada sports betting site.

Also, you can bet on the Melbourne Cup in any region or part of Canada, even if it has not yet been legalized where you are located with our reliable and easy-to-use Canada offshore sportsbook below.

Best Canada Horse Racing Betting Site For Melbourne Cup: $400 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)

Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for Horse Racing betting. Simply click the link below to sign-up and get up to a $400 free bet which can be used to place a bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup today.

Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In Canada?

📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023
🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023
🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)
📺 TV: Sky Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup in Canada

Placing a bet on the Melbourne Cup if living in Canada is not hard, so check out our three simple steps here.

1. Join Bodog

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be directed to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and privately.

2. Deposit and Fund Your Account

Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select one of the many deposit options – and add some money to your account. In order to make full use of their $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your Melbourne Cup Bets

Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘Horse Racing’ tab which will take you to a page with all the Flemington Park races on, including the Melbourne Cup.

Find a race you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular betting markets which allow you to bet on a horse to win the race.

Once you’ve found a horse to bet on – click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just simply click ‘place bet’.

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

Gold Trip won the race 12 months ago and will be looking to become the first repeat winner since Makybe Diva, who won the prize three times between 2003 and 2005.

However, it’s the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban that heads the betting with most Canada horse racing betting sites as this Rich Ricci-owned runner looks to become the third Irish winner since 2017.

Willie Mullins also runs the York Ebor winner Absurde.

Joesph O’Brien has been responsible for those two Irish winners, and he’ll be trying to add to that top record with Okita Soushi, with Dylan Gibbons riding.

Top female rider Hollie Doyle could create history too as only the second lady jockey to win the race – she rides Future History for last year’s winning yard of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight is another that will be popular, as will the seventh in that race Soulcombe, who could improve for the longer trip this time.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

  • Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two
  • Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three
  • Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds

  • Vauban 9-2
  • Gold Trip 9-2
  • Without A Fight 9-2
  • Soulcombe 17-2
  • Breakup 12-1
  • Lastotchka 20-1
  • Future History 20-1
  • Absurde 22-1
  • Interpretation 22-1
  • Vow and Decl

Note: Odds are subject to change

Canada Sports Betting Latest For Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup betting is popular all over the world, including Canada and this is possible with the top offshore Canada betting sites on this page.

Most of the time, this is easily done, but there are some areas that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best Canada sports betting sites on this page don’t need to adhere to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2,250 in horse racing free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

Top Five Canada Sports Betting Sites For Melbourne Cup

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match (100% Sports Bonus And 25% Casino Bonus) 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
melbourne cup
Horse Racing

LATEST How To Bet On Melbourne Cup In Canada – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  1 min
mel cup
Horse Racing
What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In USA? Australian Race Time For US Bettors
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

Australia’s Melbourne Cup is the big horse racing event today and you can watch the contest that’s billed ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’ in the US – but just…

melbourne cup
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Melbourne Cup in the USA: Best US Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in the USA today with the best US horse racing betting sites listed on this page, with the contest, that’s billed as ‘The…

Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing
Best US Racebooks For Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: $4,250 Horse Racing Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 4 2023
chad brown1
Horse Racing
Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 4 2023
Bright Future Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Bright Future Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 4 2023
Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
Horse Racing
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 4 2023
Arrow to top