You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in California today with the best CA horse racing betting sites listed on this page, with the contest, that’s known by locals as ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’, set to be run at 8pm (PT) on Monday 6th November in the US.

Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites For Melbourne Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets



See below the three best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing betting on the 2023 Melbourne Cup. These CA horse racing betting sites have all the best Flemington Park markets to bet on for today’s huge race in Melbourne, plus for new players there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then many ongoing existing customer offers once you’re fully signed-up.

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In California?



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 8pm PT or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)

📺 TV: Sky Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup 2023 In California With The Best CA Sports Betting Sites

These California sports betting sites are also all based offshore – which means they don’t have to follow the US state gambling laws in place, so you can bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup wherever you are located.

Get up and running with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet – which will still be handy when betting on the Melbourne Cup.

Betting on the Melbourne Cup or any Australian horse racing in California is a simple process with Bovada – which is explained in three easy steps below.

Click on the link above which will take you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all safely and 100% privately stored.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick a deposit payment option and then make your deposit.

To get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

BetOnline accepts a range of different payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Melbourne Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Horses’ tab in their top navigation menu, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including for today’s Melbourne Cup at Flemington Park, Australia.

Select ‘All Tracks’ in the horse racing section and then pick ‘Australia A’ – this will load up today’s big races at Flemington Park in Australia – scroll down to find the Melbourne Cup, which is race #7 on the card.

You can then bet on the Melbourne Cup in California with the odds even with win, place and show options.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add your desired stake, and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’ and if your selection wins, the money will be added to your account.

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

Today’s 2023 Melbourne Cup is the big horse racing contest, and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Gold Trip as he looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Makybe Diva won the race three times between 2003 and 2005 under legendary jockey Glen Boss.

However, despite being the current champion, Gold Trip is not the Melbourne Cup favourite with most California sports betting sites with Royal Ascot winner – Vauban – leading the market from the powerful Willie Mullins yard in Ireland.

He’ll be looking to give Mullins a first win in this highly-anticipated Australian horse race, but Ireland overall have a top recent record – winning two of the last six renewals of the Melbourne Cup.

We’ll also see British female jockey Hollie Doyle riding as she gets the leg-up on Future History and will be hoping to become only the second winning lady jockey in the race after Michelle Payne won the race in 2015 aboard Prince Of Penzance.

Caufield Cup hero Without A Fight is another with a solid chance if the betting is to be believed, while Willie Mullins also sends his York Ebor Handicap hero Absurde over and looks a solid second string behind Vauban.

Below are the latest 2023 Melbourne Cup odds where you can just pick out a selection to win the horserace by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds (with Bovada)



Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request



California Sports Betting Latest For Melbourne Cup



The Melbourne Cup is billed as the ‘race that stops a nation’ and similarly to the Grand National in England and the Kentucky Derby in America – it’s a contest where a lot of ‘once-a-year’ punters have a bet on the race.

It also has a truly global feel to it with horses from all over the world heading to Melbourne to run in the hot 2mile (3200m) event.

You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in the California too and now this has been made a lot easier despite the state still having gambling restrictions in place.

The best CA sports betting sites on this page don’t need to follow to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

So, like California , where betting is still restricted and forbidden, is an example by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations with no issues.

As previously touched on, there is also up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.