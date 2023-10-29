You can bet on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Texas by joining one of the best offshore sportsbooks – BetOnline – ahead of their eagerly-awaited clash at Old Trafford this Sunday.

The clash sees two of England’s most decorated sides go head-to-head in the Premier League, widely regarded as one of the sport’s most exciting, historic and tense rivalries.

Plus, by using our featured offshore sportsbook BetOnline you can place bets on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Texas – where gambling is currently outlawed.

Best Soccer Betting Site For Manchester United vs Manchester City: Claim Up To $1,000 (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our recommended sportsbook for betting on soccer. Just follow our link to join and also claim up to $1,000 with its 50% deposit welcome bonus, which can be used on any Manchester United vs Manchester City betting market.

How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In Texas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Manchester United vs Manchester City wagers

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

The Manchester derby is one of the highest-profile matches in English soccer and the stakes are high as Pep Guardiola’s side look to collect an important three points and close the gap on Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have won three on the trot in all competitions and Erik ten Hag’s men are finding a bit of momentum at the perfect time ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

In this fixture last season, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored in quick succession to cancel out Jack Grealish’s opener and give the Red Devils a dream victory at home.

City last won at Old Trafford in November 2021 but they’ll fancy their chances of recording another victory in the matchup, priced as strong favorites with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Odds

Match Odds

The match odds market will give you the option to bet on one of the teams to win or a draw. This is the most popular soccer betting market and ahead of Sunday’s clash, Manchester City are the heavy favorites.

This means if you bet $100 on Manchester City to win, you will profit $61.53. Or if you fancy the upset, a $100 win on United at +425 would return a profit of $425.

Manchester United +425

Draw +300

Manchester City -163

Goalscorers

You can also place bets on players to score in the match, which is another popular way to bet on soccer. There are a range of markets including first goalscorer, last goalscorer and anytime goalscorer to dive into.

Below we have listed the odds for anytime goalscorer. If you bet $100 on Erling Haaland to score, you will profit $83.33. If you bet $100 on Marcus Rashford to score, you will profit $300.

Erling Haaland -120

Julian Alvarez +200

Marcus Rashford +300

Phil Foden +300

Rasmus Hojlund +300

Jack Grealish +400

Note: all odds on this page are subject to change