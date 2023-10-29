Join us as we show you the best ways to bet on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Mexico this weekend, while also making you aware of some soccer betting bonuses ready to be claimed.

There are few fixtures in the world that command the attention that Manchester United vs Manchester City does, and the first instalment of this historic fixture this season has many narratives running through it.

With that in mind, we have been busy putting together this short guide, which shows you how you can bet on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Mexico.

Best Soccer Betting Site For Manchester United vs Manchester City: Claim up to $1,000 (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline, who are our top Mexico betting site for soccer this season, have been hand selected by our research team, and for good reason.

They operate offshore, and have done for over two decades, which means they come equipped with several benefits you are unlikely to find on traditional sites. More competitive odds, wider range of markets and an easy sign up process are all ravelled into one excellent customer experience.

Take a glance below to see how to sign up, and claim their welcome offer worth up to $1000.

How to Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City in Mexico

In just three simple steps, we show you how to find the Manchester United vs Manchester City markets and begin betting.

Click the link above to head over to BetOnline.

Once you have proven you are 18 or over, all that is needed is a valid email and a password.

2. Make Your First Deposit

In order to become eligible for BetOnline’s new customer bonus, you will first need to make an initial deposit.

This can be made using a variety of options, with everything from traditional methods like debit and credit cards, right the way through to popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Full list of payment options are as follows: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, debit and credit cards and wire transfer.

3. Begin Betting on Manchester United vs Manchester City

BetOnline’s user-friendly interface makes flicking through the site very simple.

Just naivagate to their main menu bar to find the ‘soccer’ section, where all upcoming games are listed.

With the Premier League being the most popular option, the Manchester derby will be one one of the first games on your screen.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United will be wondering if their neighbours City are still contemplating their recent consecutive defeats – the first time this has happened in five years.

Reading too much into that blip may prove perilous given they bounced back with a solid victory over Brighton last time out, but they were uncharacteristically sluggish in both of those losses.

United may also take comfort in the power of the home crowd at Old Trafford, who certainly lent a helping hand in the most recent head-to-head back in January, where they claimed a late 2-1 win.

You can never count out Pep Guardiola’s City side however, who are still chasing a three-peat of Premier League titles.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Odds

There are hundreds of betting options for soccer on BetOnline, but we have picked out a handful of the most popular ones.

Moneyline Betting

BetOnline, being an offshore sportsbook, actually benefit from more competitive odds. The simplest selection is typically a moneyline bet, where you are predicting a clear winner.

Manchester City -152

Manchester United +433

Draw +310

Total Match Goals

Betting on how many goals there will be is also a popular avenue. For context, there have been three or more goals scored in each of the last four meetings.

Over 2.5 -105

Under 2.5 -110