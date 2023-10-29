If you are looking how to bet on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Malaysia, ahead of this Sunday big Premier League game, you’ve come to the right place.



You can join our recommended Malaysia sports betting site, who have all the main soccer markets listed for Sunday’s massive English Premier League match, that sees the current champions Manchester City travelling across town to face bitter rivals Manchester United.

Step forward BK8, who have a generous 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100) to claim ahead of the game and are one of the leading players in the online gambling sector in Malaysia

How To Bet On Man Utd vs Man City In Malaysia

Register a new account with BK8 Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Qualify for 100% matched deposit bonus ($100) Head to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find soccer area Begin betting on Man Utd vs Man City in Malaysia

How To Bet On Man Utd vs Man City in Malaysia



Betting on soccer in Malaysia is a simple process and you can be on the Man Utd vs Man City game on Sunday 29th October 2023 by following the three easy steps below.

Click the link above and you will be taken to the BK8 sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address, which are all secured safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your BK8 Account

Log into your new account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. To get the full $100 in free bets you will need to deposit $100 with their 100% deposit bonus.

BK8 takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Man Utd vs Man City Bets For Football

Go to the BK8 sportsbook and click on their ‘Soccer’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming matches listed.

Click on ‘Man Utd vs Man City’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the correct score, overs/unders and first goalscorer options.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.

BK8 —100% Man Utd vs Man City Matched Bet (up to $100)

Sign-up with BK8 before Sunday’s Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match (29th Oct 2023) and you’ll be on your way to claiming a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a maximum of $100.

Once you’ve joined you will then also have full access to the extensive BK8 Sportsbook that has all your favorite sports events covered, including the English Premier League soccer action and Sunday’s huge game between Manchester United and Manchester City.

$100 Manchester United vs Manchester City Free Bet with BK8

BK8 gives you with everything you need from one the best sites for sports betting in Malaysia. New players will have all the top sports covered, plus competitive odds at their disposal, while the BK8 team will also provide you all the help they can with live streaming, match stats, a leading mobile app, first-class customer support, crypto deposit options, and a lot more.

Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League with Top Malaysia Sportsbook

And with BK8 by your side, then placing a bet on Manchester United vs Manchester City in Malaysia is certainly possible, while you can also get involved in Sunday’s Premier League match with up to $100 in free bets.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Man Utd vs Man City in Malaysia

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Malaysia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Things To Like About BK8:

✅Mobile app

✅Language site switch options

✅Generous 100% match welcome offer

✅Wide range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive odds

✅Match stats & live streaming

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Guide and Preview



It’s one of the Premier League highlights on the fixture list each season as Manchester United welcome their bitter rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford.

Sunday’s clash will be the 169th time the teams have met in the league and it’s the Red Devils that lead the series with 66 wins, to 52 draws and 50 wins for City.

Last season we saw this repeat fixture ended Man Utd 2-1 Man City, which can be backed again at 16.00 – but it could also pay to note that United have only won just 2 of their last 8 games vs Man City in all competitions.

In contrast, City have lost just 3 of their last 12 away league games vs Manchester United.

Sunday’s match betting mirrors this with City the favourites with BK8 at 1.70, despite being the away team, with the draw 4.00 and Man Utd on offer at 4.75.

The recent head-to-heads between Man Utd and Man City point towards goals, with the last 4 meetings all going Over 2.5, plus both teams have scored in the last four meetings.

You can back 3+ goals at 1.72 with BK8, or both sides scoring at 1.75 too.

With only 2 draws between City and United in the last 20 meetings in all competitions, we often get a result here, while if you want to bet in the correct score market, then it might pay to note that City have won 2 of the last 7 repeat fixtures 2-1. You can back this again at 8.00.

Finally, the scoring markets are always dominated by Erling Haaland when City play – he can be backed at 3.66 (1st) or 1.78 (anytime), but his new strike partner, Julian Alvarez is also having a top season and can be supported at 7.00 (1st) or 3.00 (anytime).

While looking at the Man United team, Bruno Fernandes has scored in the last 2 head-to-heads and can be backed at 12.00 (1st) or 5.33 (anytime) with BK8.

Man Utd vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Man Utd

4.75 Draw

4.00 Man City

1.70

Note: Odds are subject to change

Manchester United vs Manchester City Stats

Played 168 times in the league, Man Utd 66, Draws 52, Man City 50

Last season’s repeat fixture finished Man Utd 2-1 Man City

Each side took 3 points off the other last season in the league

Man Utd have won just 2 of their last 8 vs Man City (all comps)

The last 4 head-to-heads saw OVER 2.5 GOALS (3+ goals)

Man City have lost just 3 of their last 12 away league games at Man Utd

Man City have won 2 of the 7 repeat fixtures 1-2

Both teams scored in the last 4 head-to-heads

Only 2 DRAWS in the last 20 head-to-heads (all comps)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) has scored in the last 2 head-to-heads