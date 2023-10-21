NFL

How To Bet On Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers In California – CA Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
Learn how to bet on the Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers in California ahead of Sunday’s week 7 match, by joining up with the best CA sports betting sites listed on this page.

The Steelers and Rams will lock horns for the 28th time this Sunday with LA knowing they hold the series lead 15-10 (2 ties). However, they will also be aware that Pittsburgh have won their last four vs the Rams, so can the home side at the SoFi Stadium end this run this weekend?

If sports betting is yet to be legalized in your state, you can also still bet on Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed.

Best NFL Sunday Football Betting Site

The Everygame NFL betting site is our top-rated pick for betting on the Steelers vs Rams this Sunday. It’s very simple to get started by just clicking the link below to open a new account and this will also open the way to claim the 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

[
100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Sunday Football

If you are a novice on betting on the NFL in California it’s certainly not hard to do if you just follow the simple steps below.

1. Open an Everygame Account

Join Everygame with the above link – to do this you will just have to add in a few personal details like your name, email address, date of birth. This info is all help securely on their site but is needed to get going.

2. Pick a Deposit Method and Amount

You now need to pick a deposit method and amount you want to fun your new Everygame account with.

To do this, click the deposit link and remember to get the full $500 free bet offer, you must deposit $500.

If you can’t deposit this maximum amount, then even smaller amounts will get you the 100% bonus. A $100 deposit, will get you a $50 free bet.

Everygame also accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Bets on Steelers vs Rams For NFL Sunday

Now place your Steelers vs Rams NFL bets.

Head to the NFL section and find the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Rams upcoming match.

There will be many markets attached to this game – from the popular moneyline to player props, over/under and same game parlays.

We’ve listed some examples below to help you get an idea.

This bet will then be added to a betslip and any possible winnings show after you’ve entered your desired stake/risk. Then just click ‘place bet’.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Rams Odds

See below some of the popular betting options for this NFL ‘week 7’ Sunday game.

Moneyline Betting

The moneyline betting means betting on a team to win the match.

The betting between the Steelers @ Rams sees LA as the favorites at -160 and so a $100 bet on them would return a profit of $62.50. Or if you think the Steelers will win, a $100 win at +150 would profit $140.00.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers +140
  • LA Rams -160

Over/Under NFL Betting

The overs/under NFL betting is based round the total points scored in a match (by both teams).

In today’s game – you can bet on Over 44 total points at -110, which would net a $86.96 profit. Or under 38.5 points (or less than), where the return and odds -110 would be the same.

  • Over 44 -110
  • Under 44 -110

Handicap Betting for NFL

NFL Handicap betting is often more popular when games have a clear outright favorite as this way of betting attempts to even things up by giving the better team less points to start, to the worse team (according to the betting) more points.

The US betting site will allocate a side a head start (or deficit) in points before the game has started to try and even things up.

For example – you can bet on the Steelers with a +3 point start at Even, with a $100 bet on this returning $100.00

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+ 3) Even
  • LA Rams (- 3) -120
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
