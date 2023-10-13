Boxing News

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 1

This Saturday will see Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis as the big Saturday night boxing action and you can bet on the big fight in Malaysia with our recommended sports betting site.

Logan Paul will be eyeing his first boxing fight win this Saturday on ‘The Prime Card’ at Misfits Boxing as he clashes with MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who is boxing for the first time.

Even if betting has not been legalized in your area, you can still bet on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook listed below.

Best Malaysia Boxing Betting Site

BK8 is our recommended sportsbook for betting on boxing in Malaysia. Click below to sign up and claim your $100 free bets which can be used on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Betting on boxing in Malaysia is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps here.

1.Sign Up To BK8

Click the above link and you will be taken to the BK8 joining page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information like your name, email address and date of birth.

2. Deposit Into Your BK8 Account

Log into your account and then find the deposit button to click. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $100 in free bets you will need to deposit $100 with the BK8 100% deposit bonus.

BK8 takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bets For Boxing

Once logged into the BK8 sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights showcased.

Click on ‘Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis’ and pick your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk/stake which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your stake and bet, click ‘place bet’.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis with BK8

Moneyline Betting

Logan Paul is the big fight favorite at -450, with a $100 bet on him returning a $22.22 profit, or if you think there will be an upset a $100 win on Dillon Danis will profit $300.

  • Logan Paul -450
  • Dillon Danis +300

Method Of Victory

The method of victory market means you have to select how the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight will be won. The favorite outcome is Logan Paul to win by KO, TKO or DQ at -175, with a $100 bet on this returning a $57.14 profit.

You can also bet on Dillon Danis in the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed below.

  • Logan Paul by KO, TKO or DQ -175
  • Logan Paul by Decision of Technical Decision +300
  • Dillon Danis by KO, TKO or DQ +900
  • Dillon Danis by Decision of Technical Decision +700
  • Draw or Technical draw +1200

Round Betting

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won, with the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight over 6 rounds. Logan Paul to win in round 3 is the betting favorite at +500, so a $100 bet on this would return a $500 profit.

  • Logan Paul Round 1 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 2 +550
  • Logan Paul Round 3 +500
  • Logan Paul Round 4 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 5 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 6 +900
  • Dillon Danis Round 1 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 2 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 3 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 4 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 5 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 6 +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Arrow to top